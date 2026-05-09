Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Marred by Devastating Crash; Yates Bloodied and Vine Hospitalized

The second stage of the Giro d'Italia in Bulgaria was overshadowed by a severe crash that left key riders injured, including Adam Yates and Jay Vine. The treacherous road conditions caused a pileup near the finish, leading to neutralized racing and raised concerns over the well-being of the athletes, as social media was inundated with footage of the incident, highlighting the brutal reality of professional cycling.

The second stage of the Giro d'Italia was marred by a devastating crash that left Bury’s Adam Yates bloodied and his teammate Jay Vine hospitalized.

The race, taking place in Bulgaria as part of the Grande Partenza, was proceeding from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo before the peloton returns to Italy after the following day's rest. With approximately 30 kilometers remaining in the stage, the wet road conditions contributed to a catastrophic pileup.

As the riders approached the final climb toward the Lyaskovets Monastery Pass, a rider from UAE Team Emirates-XRG slipped on the slick surface, triggering a chain reaction that sent multiple cyclists to the ground. Race officials immediately neutralized the event to allow the injured to recover and be safely transported for medical attention.

Among the affected was Yates, who sustained a deep cut behind his ear and was visibly impaired, while Vine was stretchered away from the race, appearing to have suffered significant injuries that required immediate hospitalization. Adne Holter and Marc Soler were also forced to withdraw from the competition as a result of the incident.

Yates, regarded as one of the team’s premiers due to his past podium finishes at the Tour de France, finished the day trailing the winner, XDS Astana's Guillermo Thomas Silva, by over 13 minutes. Silva, a young talent from Uruguay, capitalized on the chaos to win the reduced sprint and claim the coveted Maglia Rosa, which he will wear in the next stage in Bulgaria. Footage of the crash quickly spread across social media, with fans expressing shock and concern.

One user commented, 'Adam Yates, Gee, Buitrago down and badly hurt. UAE almost wiped out, Morgado also involved. Total disaster…' Another stated, 'Nasty crash. Not surprised they’ve neutralized the race.

Hope the injured riders recover well.

' A third shared, 'Jay Vine on the way to ambulance, heartbreaking scenes. I don’t even want to remember how many times he’s crashed so far in his career.

' Some fans simply remarked on the inherent danger of the sport, with one concluding, 'Cycling is so brutal…' As medical teams assess the condition of the injured riders, the cycling community remains on edge, awaiting updates on their recovery while also reflecting on the risks inherent in road racing





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Cycling Giro D'italia Stage Crash Adam Yates Jay Vine

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