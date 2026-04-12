Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Enjoy Miami Stroll With Baby

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her husband Joaquim Valente were spotted enjoying a relaxed stroll in Miami with their baby boy. The couple, who married in December, were seen in a casual, happy mood.

Gisele Bundchen and her husband Joaquim Valente were spotted enjoying a relaxed weekend stroll in Miami with their baby boy. The supermodel, known for her glamorous career, opted for a casual look, embracing a simple gray shirt, shorts, and comfortable flip-flops, as she soaked up the warm sunshine. Her long, flowing hair was styled naturally, adding to the relaxed vibe of the outing.

Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, also kept it low-key, complementing his wife's style with blue shorts and a plain black shirt. This public display of affection comes after the couple's private wedding ceremony in December last year, solidifying their relationship in the eyes of their close family and friends. Bundchen was also seen wearing her wedding ring at a recent event, further highlighting her happiness with her new husband. The outing underscored the couple's commitment to maintaining a private and peaceful life together, away from the constant scrutiny of the public eye.\Their relationship has blossomed since they first met in December 2021 when Bundchen and her children began training at Valente's jiu-jitsu academy. Their romantic connection was later confirmed in 2024, and Bundchen herself offered a glimpse into their bond during an interview with The New York Times, highlighting the unique foundation of their relationship built on friendship. The couple's journey to marriage has been marked by a significant personal milestone. Bundchen gave birth to their first child together last year, adding to her family with children Benjamin and Vivian from her previous marriage to Tom Brady. She celebrated the baby's first birthday on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for the blessings in her life. The public appearance of Bundchen and Valente on their weekend stroll demonstrates their joy in their new family dynamic, which involves raising a child together while maintaining a strong, loving relationship. Despite the attention, they have managed to find a harmonious balance between public life and personal intimacy.\Bundchen's recent life also includes a glimpse of her enduring fashion sense, as seen at a Garnier event in Miami last month, where she flashed her gold wedding band while wearing a shimmering silver dress. Her radiant smile and elegant style further demonstrated her happiness and confidence. The model's post-divorce life with Valente highlights a new chapter, marking a transition from a high-profile marriage to a more private relationship, one defined by the joy of building a family and cherishing their time together. Sources close to her ex-husband, Tom Brady, have revealed that their communication is primarily related to their children, demonstrating their desire to put the needs of their children above any personal differences. Brady's openness about the emotional impact of the divorce sheds light on the challenges of life transitions, while Bundchen's public appearances with Valente demonstrate her commitment to a new path. This journey for both Gisele and Tom shows a complicated dynamic of family, love, and life changes following the split of the couple





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