Gisele Bundchen posted a Thanksgiving carousel featuring husband Joaquim Valente and their children, sharing insights on redefining success and prioritizing family life.

Gisele Bundchen shared a rare glimpse into her private family life on Thursday, publishing a photo carousel on Instagram to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. The 46-year-old supermodel featured images of her husband, Brazilian jiu-jitsu professional Joaquim Valente, alongside their children. Bundchen used the platform to express deep appreciation for her life, carefully avoiding any mention of her ex-husband Tom Brady, who is currently dating Candice Swanepoel.

Thanksgiving Post Features Valente And Children

The multi-image post included a photograph of Joaquim Valente, aged 39, holding their 22-month-old son. The name of the toddler remains undisclosed to the public. The gallery also showcased Bundchen's older children from her previous marriage to Tom Brady: 16-year-old Benjamin Rein and 13-year-old Vivian Lake. Brady, now 49, was not present in the images, allowing Bundchen to focus entirely on her current household.

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Bundchen accompanied the 20-photo slideshow with a reflective caption centered on the theme of gratitude. She wrote that the amount of goodness experienced in life depends on the ability to notice it. She further stated that gratitude is contagious and that appreciating beauty brings joy to both oneself and others. The message concluded with a holiday greeting to her followers.

Redefining Success And Family Priorities

In a separate September interview with iD magazine for their Mother Issue, Bundchen discussed her perspective on success since becoming a mother in her forties. She welcomed her third child, a son with Valente, when she was 44 years old. Bundchen described this timing as a gift because she is in a different place in her life compared to her earlier years.

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She explicitly stated that she no longer feels the need to prove herself to others. Bundchen mentioned that she declines approximately 99 percent of job offers to prioritize her family. She explained that she weighs career opportunities against family time, asking herself if a job will cause her to miss her daughter's volleyball games or park visits with her son.

Bundchen noted that her definition of success has shifted significantly since her twenties. She questioned who defines success and what it entails. While some view it as power, money, or fame, she believes it is more successful to spend time with children, provide food and shelter, and enjoy daily relationships. She emphasized that each person must define their own version of a successful life.

Relationship History With Valente And Brady

Bundchen and Tom Brady were married from 2009 until their publicized split. During their marriage, Bundchen served as a stepmother to Brady's 19-year-old son, Jack, who he shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. The couple's divorce proceedings concluded years ago, and Brady has since moved on to a new relationship with model Candice Swanepoel.

Bundchen's current partnership with Joaquim Valente began when both started training at his jiu-jitsu academy in December 2021. Their romance was confirmed in 2024, and they married privately in December 2025 after nearly two years of dating. Bundchen described Valente as a friend first, noting that their relationship is honest and transparent.

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Bundchen has recently been seen wearing a gold wedding band at public events, including a Garnier function in Miami in March. She reflected on her journey, stating that she is not defined by other people's opinions. She expressed that she gets to choose how she wants to live her life and finds fulfillment in the simple moments of parenting rather than professional accolades.