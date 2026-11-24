Gisele Pelicot says she is humiliated and hurt after a publisher circulated nude images of her without consent to promote a book. She plans to sue both the publisher and the author.

Gisele Pelicot, the 73-year-old French woman who survived being drugged and raped by her husband and dozens of men, has said she plans to sue a publisher and an author after nude images of her were circulated to promote a book.

She told French broadcaster BFM TV that she felt humiliated, exposed and hurt once again, as if the ordeal of the trial had not been enough. Pelicot said she was deeply shocked that images from the most intimate part of her private life were being displayed and exploited for commercial purposes. She added, I refuse to let my privacy become an advertising tool.

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Publisher Faces Legal Action From Gisele Pelicot

She is reportedly planning to take legal action against both the publisher and the author, according to Le Canard Enchaîné. The publisher, Tinbad, a small publishing house in Paris, is accused of emailing nude photos and explicit videos taken by Pelicot's convicted ex-husband to several media outlets. The images were used to promote an essay about coercive control written by philosopher and psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris.

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The essay is titled Forms of Control: The Pitfalls of a Success Story (Emprises, les impasses d'une success story in French). Tinbad wrote in a statement on its website that it offered its sincerest apologies to Ms Pelicot and Ms Prokhoris, calling the incident an unfortunate and inappropriate communication mix-up.

However, the publisher denied that nude images had been sent around and confirmed that no further prints of the book would be made beyond the 280 copies already sold. Ms Prokhoris said the publisher should take full responsibility for the inappropriate promotional campaign. The book's back cover urges readers to think freely about coercive control, which is described as a cornerstone of #MeToo orthodoxy.

Dominique Pelicot Jailed For Organising Rapes

It says these situations are fundamentally ambiguous in nature and involve each of the parties in an equally responsible, though not symmetrical, way. Pelicot became an icon in France when she waived her anonymity during her husband's rape trial. Her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was jailed for 20 years in 2024 for drugging and raping her and allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious over a decade.

He was found guilty of organising for strangers aged between 26 and 74 to rape his wife. He filmed the assaults, which took place between 2011 and 2020, and was convicted on multiple charges of aggravated rape. Alongside her husband, 50 other men were accused of raping Gisele and received sentences, many of which came in shorter than expected.

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The ordeal inflicted over nearly a decade in what she thought was a loving marriage, and her courage during the trial has transformed the retired power company worker into a feminist hero of the nation. The scandal rocked France, bringing sexual violence against women into the spotlight and inspiring rallies in support of Gisele Pelicot nationwide. Her trial galvanised campaigners against sexual violence and spurred calls for tougher measures to stamp out rape culture.

Gisele Pelicot Transforms Into French Feminist Icon

Campaigners were hoping for exemplary prison terms and view the trial as a possible turning point in the fight against rape culture and the use of drugs to subdue victims. Pelicot said she was forced to confront her guilt during her husband Dominique Pelicot's trial, as she heard testimony from her perpetrators' partners and wives. Depicting a perfect marriage to the outside world, Dominique Pelicot was found guilty of organising the rapes.

In court, Dominique Pelicot also admitted to other crimes. In the wake of the trial, Pelicot has continued to speak out about the sexual abuse she endured to inspire others. Her latest statement comes as she faces a new violation of her privacy, which she says has left her deeply shocked and humiliated.