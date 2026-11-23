Gisèle Pelicot announces legal action against publisher Tinbad and author Sabine Prokhoris for using her nude images and claiming she consented to rape.

Feminist icon Gisèle Pelicot has launched a legal challenge against French publisher Tinbad and psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris following the release of a book that alleges she consented to the sexual abuse orchestrated by her husband. The 73-year-old victim stated she is deeply shocked and humiliated by the commercial exploitation of her private life and the re-traumatizing narrative presented in the new publication.

Publisher Faces Legal Action for Nude Images

Tinbad released the book titled "Controls, the Dead Ends of a Success Story" on Monday, utilizing nude photographs of Gisèle Pelicot in its promotional campaign. These images were originally taken by her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, who is currently serving a twenty-year prison sentence for aggravated rape. Gisèle Pelicot's legal team is now preparing to file a lawsuit through France's justice system, citing the unauthorized use of intimate images for commercial gain, which carries a potential fine of approximately 250,000 euros under French law.

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Book Claims False Consent and Coercive Tango

Sabine Prokhoris, the renowned psychoanalyst and author of the book, argues that Gisèle Pelicot was engaged in a "deadly tango" with the men who sexually assaulted her. The publication claims the victim was fulfilling a "secret desire" involving coercive control throughout the decade-long abuse period. Prokhoris further asserts that the nude photos were taken for "exhibitionist enjoyment" rather than as evidence of criminal victimhood, directly contradicting the official judicial findings.

Pelicot Denies Claims and Protects Dignity

Gisèle Pelicot, who waived her right to anonymity to secure the convictions of dozens of men, responded to the allegations by stating she is exposed and hurt once again. Speaking to the BFM TV news channel, she emphasized that she fought to reclaim her dignity and freedom and refuses to let her private life become a marketing tool. She expressed shock that images from her most absolute private sphere could be displayed and exploited for commercial purposes without her consent.

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Lawyers Condemn Smear Campaign Against Victim

Christophe Bigot, a lawyer representing Gisèle Pelicot, highlighted the dual offense of sending intimate images without consent and the book's attempt to invalidate the victim's status. Another member of her legal team, Stéphane Babonneau, stated that using pornographic photos to support a narrative presenting Gisèle Pelicot as a false victim crosses a significant ethical boundary. He described the move not as a legitimate debate but as a calculated desire to smear a survivor who has already endured immense public scrutiny.

Legal Context of the Original Convictions

The book's claims stand in stark contrast to the established facts of the case, where Dominique Pelicot admitted to orchestrating horrific abuse over nearly ten years. In December 2024, Dominique Pelicot was jailed for his crimes, and fifty additional men were convicted of rape or other sexual offenses following a lengthy trial in Avignon. Gisèle Pelicot's courage during cross-examination was widely praised, including by Queen Camilla, who commended her extraordinary dignity.