Gladiator II Stuntman Edward Sarsfield Sues Paramount for £200,000 After On-Set Fire

Edward Sarsfield seeks £200,000 damages from August Street Films and Paramount after a gas explosion during Gladiator II filming caused severe burns. The incident occurred in Morocco, drawing in stars like Denzel Washington.

Edward Sarsfield is pursuing a £200,000 legal claim against August Street Films following a severe accident during the production of Gladiator II. The British stuntman suffered extensive burns after a gas line exploded while he was filming a naval battle sequence in Morocco. This lawsuit highlights the dangers faced by crew members on high-profile Hollywood productions, even when safety protocols are supposedly in place.

The incident occurred when Sarsfield was positioned as a dead soldier on a prop ship designed to simulate a burning vessel. August Street Films has admitted liability for the accident, acknowledging that a gas-powered flame bar malfunctioned. The explosion engulfed the 47-year-old in flames, causing permanent scarring and excruciating pain that continues to affect his daily life.

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Details of the On-Set Explosion and Immediate Aftermath

Sarsfield was lying on the port side of the vessel when a gas line exploded without warning, blowing him forward. He reported feeling immense heat and immediately realizing that strips of skin had peeled from his arms. The blast created a 20-foot wall of fire that terrified everyone present on the set, including high-profile actors.

Star actors Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal witnessed the explosion and watched in terror as the stuntman was engulfed. Six crew members, including Sarsfield, were rushed to a hospital in Marrakesh after the incident. Sarsfield suffered 15 percent burns to his hands, face, and arms, along with injuries to his knees and right wrist from falling during his panic.

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Medical Treatment and Long-Term Physical Consequences

Colleagues threw water bottles at Sarsfield as he ran from the flames, and he was undressed before clingfilm was applied to his burns. He was flown by helicopter to a medical facility where he endured four days of limited treatment for his non-life-threatening but serious injuries. The claim notes that he experienced considerable physical de-conditioning during his recovery period.

Upon returning to the UK, Sarsfield received further medical care for wounds that left him with significant permanent scarring. The injuries require him to avoid direct sun exposure to prevent further damage to his sensitive skin. His legal team argues that the physical trauma and permanent disfigurement justify the substantial compensation sought in the London High Court filing.

Studio Statements and Production Safety Protocols

A Paramount spokesperson confirmed in 2023 that an accident occurred during a planned stunt sequence, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. The studio emphasized that safety and medical teams acted quickly to ensure all impacted individuals received immediate care and remained in stable condition.

On-set sources described the event as terrifying, noting that a huge ball of fire caught several crew members in its path. One source stated that in years of filming experience, they had never witnessed an accident so frightening for the cast and crew. The incident shook everyone involved, from low-level runners to major star names like Denzel Washington.

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Financial Damages and Legal Proceedings in London

Edward Sarsfield is suing August Street Films, a subsidiary of Paramount, for £200,000 in damages to cover his medical costs and suffering. The Liverpudlian stuntman argues that the accident was caused by negligence regarding the gas lines used for the special effects.

The claim filed in London's High Court details the excruciating pain and permanent physical changes resulting from the blast. Sarsfield's legal representatives maintain that the studio failed to adequately secure the gas-powered flame bars used to simulate the burning Roman ships.

Paramount stated they have strict health and safety procedures in place for all productions and will continue monitoring the situation. Despite these assurances, the legal action proceeds as Sarsfield seeks redress for the trauma and long-term health issues caused by the explosion.