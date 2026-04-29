Gladiator Star 'Giant' Claims BBC Axed Him Over OnlyFans Model Girlfriend

Jamie Bigg, known as Giant on the BBC's Gladiators, alleges he was dropped from the show after revealing his relationship with OnlyFans creator Taylor Ryan, accusing the broadcaster of dishonesty regarding his exit.

Gladiator star Jamie Bigg , known as Giant on the popular BBC show, has publicly stated he believes he was dismissed from the program due to his relationship with Taylor Ryan , an OnlyFans model.

Bigg, 40, appeared on the television program This Morning alongside Ryan, 28, to discuss his departure and accuse the BBC of misrepresenting the circumstances surrounding his exit. He claims that after informing show bosses of his intention to publicly acknowledge his relationship with Ryan, his contract for the fourth series was not renewed. The couple emphasized that their joint presence on social media platforms was a key factor in the decision.

Bigg expressed confusion over the lack of clear explanation from the BBC, stating that he was initially told he had chosen to leave the show, a claim he vehemently denies. He felt compelled to release his own statement to correct what he perceived as a false narrative. The situation has also brought to light the recent end of Bigg’s 13-year marriage to Katie, with his ex-wife expressing hurt and shock at the speed with which he moved on.

She shared her feelings on Instagram, detailing the pain of discovering his new relationship while still processing their divorce. Bigg addressed this, clarifying that the relationship with Ryan began after his separation and that they intentionally chose to become more public as a couple, utilizing social media to connect and collaborate. They revealed that their initial meeting occurred through social media, with limited prior knowledge of each other’s professions.

Bigg’s father-in-law was the one who informed Ryan of his role as Giant on Gladiators. The couple’s decision to openly share their relationship, they believe, triggered the conversations that ultimately led to his dismissal. Further complicating the matter, Bigg alleges that during subsequent discussions with BBC representatives, the reason given for his removal was related to ‘child safeguarding’ concerns.

The BBC initially announced his departure via a post on the official ‘Giant the Gladiator’ Instagram page, framing it as the end of an ‘incredible run’. Bigg, however, maintains that his dismissal was unfair and lacked transparency. He emphasized the importance of honesty and professionalism, stating his belief that being a role model involves being open about all aspects of his life, including his relationships.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of Gladiators but is now focused on the future and new opportunities, both personally and professionally. He and Ryan are committed to sharing their story and ensuring their side of events is heard, challenging the BBC’s initial portrayal of his departure





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