Gladiators Star Giant Announces Exit, Suggests Decision Was Not His Own

James Bigg, known as Giant on the BBC’s Gladiators reboot, has revealed he will not return for the fourth series, hinting at a disagreement over values. The announcement follows resurfaced videos of Bigg discussing past steroid use and comes amid personal changes including a name change after a divorce.

James Bigg , known to audiences as Giant from the rebooted BBC show Gladiators , has announced his departure from the program ahead of its fourth series.

The announcement, made via a cryptic Instagram post, strongly suggests that Bigg’s exit was not a voluntary one. He expressed that he was presented with a choice that conflicted with his personal values, stating he ‘stands by his people and what he believes in. ’ Bigg, a former professional bodybuilder and firefighter, described his time as a Gladiator as ‘one of the greatest honours of my life,’ cherishing the experience of representing strength, resilience, and serving as a role model.

He emphasized that stepping into the arena and connecting with the audience was something he would carry with him always. The situation surrounding Bigg’s departure has drawn attention due to resurfaced videos from 2024 where he openly discussed his past use of steroids during his competitive bodybuilding career. In these videos, he detailed the ‘safe administration’ of performance enhancements and boasted about the significant physical gains achieved.

Following the resurfacing of these videos, Bigg clarified that he had ceased using steroids in October 2022 and no longer advocates for their use, emphasizing he is no longer a professional bodybuilder. The BBC previously confirmed that the Gladiators production team maintained a strict ‘no drugs’ policy, with comprehensive drug testing procedures that all Gladiators were required to comply with, and the results indicated no current use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Despite this, the timing of the resurfaced videos and Bigg’s subsequent statement about a values-based choice have fueled speculation about a connection between the two events. Both the Gladiators official Instagram page and a BBC spokesperson have acknowledged Bigg’s departure, expressing gratitude for his contributions to the show and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

The official statement highlighted Bigg’s inspiring presence, noting his ability to instill confidence and kindness in others, characterizing him as a ‘true giant’ in both strength and spirit. Beyond the professional realm, Bigg has also been navigating personal changes, having recently announced his intention to revert to his birth name, Jamie Bigg, following a divorce from his wife, Katie. He described this decision as a way to ‘reclaim his identity.

’ The circumstances surrounding his exit from Gladiators, coupled with his personal life developments, mark a significant transition for the athlete and television personality. His departure leaves a notable void in the show’s lineup, and fans are left to speculate about the future of the Gladiator known as Giant





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