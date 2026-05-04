Gladiators Star Giant Claims BBC Axe Over OnlyFans Model Relationship

Former Gladiators contestant Jamie Bigg, known as Giant, alleges he was removed from the show due to his relationship with OnlyFans model Taylor Ryan, claiming producers cited 'child safeguarding risks'. He disputes the BBC's account of his departure and highlights supportive reactions from fans.

Former Gladiators star Jamie Bigg , known as Giant , has publicly voiced his frustration and disappointment following his removal from the BBC show. He alleges the decision stemmed from his new relationship with Taylor Ryan , an OnlyFans model.

Bigg claims producers, specifically Dan Baldwin of Hungry Bear – who is married to television personality Holly Willoughby – deemed Ryan’s profession a ‘child safeguarding risk’. However, Bigg insists the public reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive, with numerous parents expressing their children’s dismay at his departure. He emphasizes that his contract contained no stipulations regarding personal relationships and believes the BBC misrepresented his exit, stating he did not voluntarily leave the show.

Bigg detailed informing show bosses of his intention to publicly acknowledge the relationship, only to be informed shortly after that his contract for the fourth series would not be renewed. Both Bigg and Ryan attribute their increased social media presence as a catalyst for the concerns raised by the production team. Ryan openly acknowledges her work as an adult content creator, while Bigg expresses confusion over the lack of clear explanation for his dismissal.

He feels it was crucial to clarify the situation and correct what he perceives as a misleading narrative presented by the BBC. His ex-wife, Katie, has also publicly shared her hurt over the speed with which he moved on following their divorce after a 13-year marriage. The couple met through social media and initially didn’t delve deeply into each other’s backgrounds, with Ryan’s father informing her about Bigg’s profession.

This situation has sparked a wider conversation about the boundaries between personal life and public image, particularly for individuals in the public eye. Bigg’s assertion that he was not given a satisfactory explanation for his removal raises questions about the BBC’s decision-making process and its handling of talent contracts. He maintains that honesty and transparency are essential aspects of being a role model, and he regrets being portrayed as having chosen to leave the show.

The controversy highlights the challenges faced by individuals navigating relationships and careers in the age of social media, and the potential for professional repercussions based on the perceived acceptability of a partner’s profession. The BBC and Hungry Bear have been contacted for comment, but have yet to respond. Bigg and Ryan are now focused on sharing their side of the story and addressing the misconceptions surrounding his departure from Gladiators





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Gladiators Jamie Bigg Giant Taylor Ryan Onlyfans BBC Hungry Bear Holly Willoughby Relationship Dismissal

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