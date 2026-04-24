Gladiators Star 'Giant' Claims BBC Axed Him Over OnlyFans Model Girlfriend

Jamie Bigg, known as 'Giant' on the Gladiators reboot, alleges he was dropped from the show after informing the BBC about his relationship with OnlyFans creator Taylor Ryan. The BBC cited child safeguarding concerns, but Bigg believes his romance was the primary reason for the decision.

Former Gladiators star Jamie Bigg , known as 'Giant' on the rebooted show, has publicly stated he was removed from the program by the BBC due to their disapproval of his relationship with Taylor Ryan , an OnlyFans model and aspiring comedian.

Bigg, 40, revealed he informed show bosses of his intention to publicly acknowledge his romance with Ryan, 28, shortly before being informed he would not be continuing with the fourth series. He expressed surprise at the decision, emphasizing his commitment to the role and his belief in honesty and transparency as a public figure.

Bigg praised Ryan as an 'incredible person' and affirmed his pride in standing by her, noting the couple had been considering starting a family when the news broke. The BBC cited 'child safeguarding' concerns in later discussions with Bigg regarding his departure, though they have not directly commented on his claims of the relationship being the primary reason. A statement released by Gladiators acknowledged Bigg's contribution to the show, praising his strength and inspiring spirit.

The timing of the decision is particularly upsetting for the couple, as they were actively discussing expanding their family. Ryan, who previously worked as a barista before transitioning to full-time modeling and earning up to £25,000 per month, openly discusses her ADHD and autism on social media, alongside her passion for sports and her dog. She has gained attention for her content, which initially drew comparisons to Megan Fox.

Bigg himself took to Instagram following the announcement, stating he was 'faced with a choice that didn't align with my values' and clarifying that his departure was not voluntary. He emphasized the honor of being a Gladiator, representing strength, resilience, and serving as a role model. He reiterated his commitment to standing by his beliefs and the people he cares about.

The former professional bodybuilder and firefighter expressed gratitude for the opportunity and support he received during his time on the show, signaling a readiness to embrace new challenges. The BBC’s official statement offered thanks for his contributions but remained silent on the specifics of his claims. The situation has sparked debate about the boundaries of personal life for public figures and the influence of social media on broadcasting decisions





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