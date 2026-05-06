Gladiators Star Giant Extends Olive Branch to Estranged Wife Amid OnlyFans Model Controversy

Former Gladiators star Jamie Bigg, known as Giant, has offered an olive branch to his estranged wife, Katie Christian, following her public outcry over his new relationship with OnlyFans model Taylor Ryan. The couple, who were married for 13 years, have been embroiled in a highly publicized feud that has captivated fans and media alike. Jamie expressed his hope that Katie is doing okay, while Katie shared her struggles with being replaced after dedicating over a decade of her life to the relationship. The controversy surrounding Jamie's departure from Gladiators has further intensified the situation, with the BBC reportedly axing him due to concerns about his relationship with Taylor.

In a dramatic turn of events, former Gladiators star Giant, whose real name is Jamie Bigg , has extended an olive branch to his estranged wife, Katie Christian , following her public outcry over his new relationship with OnlyFans model Taylor Ryan .

The couple, who were married for 13 years before separating in November, have been embroiled in a highly publicized feud that has captivated fans and media alike. Jamie, 40, expressed his hope that Katie is doing okay, acknowledging that the situation has not unfolded as he would have liked. He emphasized that his actions were not driven by a lack of respect or love for his family, stating, I hope she's okay.

This isn't how I would have liked it to come out to the world. But that wasn't done from a place of having a lack of respect or love for anyone in my family. I've done what I can do to kind of communicate with the people I care about.

Meanwhile, Katie, 41, took to social media to express her struggles with being replaced after dedicating over a decade of her life to the relationship. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, When something gets celebrated without knowing the reality behind it, social media shows a moment it doesn't show the truth, and sometimes what gets congratulated isn't what it looks like. Now I'm not going to pretend that this is easy to sit with.

I am struggling with how easily something real gets replaced by something new and then held up like it carries the same weight. A 13 year life doesn't just disappear because something new feels exciting, home, family, kids, dogs, the version of me that held things together for years, that doesn't just switch off because someone else is now being shown now. The controversy surrounding Jamie's departure from Gladiators has further intensified the situation.

The BBC reportedly axed him from the family-friendly show due to concerns about his relationship with Taylor, whose career as an OnlyFans content creator was deemed a child safeguarding risk by show producer Dan Baldwin. Jamie has vehemently defended his relationship, claiming that viewers have been left disgusted by his sacking.

He stated, I’ve had a lot of messages from parents saying their children are so upset that I’m leaving the show, I feel as though the response from the parents has made it really clear that it was never going to be an issue. There’s nothing in our contracts about who you’re allowed to be with, who you’re allowed to love or what relationships you’re allowed to have away from the show.

Discussing fans reactions to his sacking, he told The Sun, I would use the word disgust as well because a lot of people said how unfair it is. They loved Giant and they obviously love the show. The situation has sparked a wider debate about the boundaries of personal relationships in the context of family-friendly entertainment.

As the drama continues to unfold, both Jamie and Katie are navigating the complexities of their separation in the public eye, with fans and media closely watching their every move





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