Gladiators Star Giant's Estranged Wife Speaks Out After OnlyFans Romance

Katie Christian, the ex-wife of Gladiators star Jamie Bigg (Giant), has shared her emotional response to his new relationship with an OnlyFans content creator and his subsequent removal from the show. She expresses feelings of being 'replaced' and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

The former wife of Gladiators star Jamie Bigg , known as Giant, has publicly expressed her distress following his appearance on Good Morning Britain with his new girlfriend, who is an OnlyFans content creator.

Katie Christian, 41, and Jamie, 40, ended their 13-year marriage in November, and Jamie has since gone public with his relationship. This led to his removal from the Gladiators reboot due to the BBC's concerns about the association with adult content on a family-friendly show. Katie shared poignant posts on social media, revealing her struggle with feeling 'replaced' after a long-term commitment.

She lamented the ease with which a 'real' life can be superseded by something new, emphasizing that a 13-year history doesn't simply vanish. She highlighted the importance of valuing oneself and reclaiming personal joy, sharing images of herself enjoying solo activities like dining and wearing silk nighties simply for her own pleasure. Jamie, meanwhile, has disputed the BBC's account of his departure from Gladiators, claiming he was not given a clear explanation for the non-renewal of his contract.

He stated that he informed the broadcaster of his relationship with Taylor, 28, an OnlyFans creator earning upwards of £25,000 a month, and that their joint social media presence ultimately led to his dismissal. He asserts that the BBC initially stated he chose to leave the show, a claim he vehemently denies. Both Jamie and Taylor explained that their relationship began through social media, with limited initial knowledge of each other's backgrounds. Jamie's father-in-law apparently informed Taylor of Jamie's profession.

The couple emphasized their desire to be open about their relationship and collaborate on social media, which they believe triggered the conversations that led to his removal from the show. Katie's posts also reflect a journey of self-discovery and empowerment following the separation. She spoke of the pain of discovering Jamie's new relationship so soon after the breakdown of their marriage, particularly while still navigating the divorce process.

However, she has now focused on 'dating herself,' prioritizing self-care and independence. She is actively rebuilding her life and rediscovering her own worth, independent of a partner. The situation has sparked a public discussion about the intersection of personal lives and professional commitments, particularly in the context of social media and the evolving landscape of content creation.

Jamie's dismissal from Gladiators raises questions about the boundaries between personal choices and the expectations placed upon public figures, and the impact of those choices on their careers. The couple are keen to share their side of the story and clarify the circumstances surrounding Jamie's departure from the show





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