Gladiators Star 'Giant's' Wife 'Hurt and Shocked' by New Relationship and Show Exit

Jamie Bigg, known as 'Giant' on Gladiators, has faced public scrutiny after his split from his wife and subsequent relationship with an OnlyFans model. He claims he was axed from the show due to the BBC's disapproval of his partner's profession, leaving his wife feeling 'hurt and shocked'.

The personal life of Jamie Bigg , known as ' Giant ' from the television show Gladiators , has become public news following his separation from his wife of 13 years, Katie.

Katie has expressed feeling 'hurt and shocked' after learning of Jamie's new relationship with Taylor Ryan, an OnlyFans content creator. The couple went public with their romance recently, while Katie is still processing the end of her marriage and the fact that they are not yet divorced. Jamie claims he was removed from the upcoming fourth series of Gladiators by the BBC after informing them of his relationship with Taylor, alleging the broadcaster disapproved of her profession.

He stated he was given the choice to continue on the show while concealing his relationship or to step down, a decision he felt did not align with his values of honesty and professionalism. The BBC cited 'child safeguarding' concerns as a reason for his removal in subsequent discussions. Jamie has defended Taylor, describing her as an 'incredible person' and stating he is 'proud to stand by her'.

The couple were reportedly considering starting a family when the news of Jamie's departure from Gladiators broke, adding to their distress. Jamie expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the show and is now focusing on his future, both personally and professionally. The BBC released a statement thanking Jamie for his contributions to Gladiators, acknowledging his strength and positive spirit.

Sources indicate the decision to remove Jamie came shortly before he was scheduled to discuss his relationship with Taylor on a podcast. The situation has been described as 'particularly difficult' for the couple. Taylor Ryan is a model, aspiring comedian, and content creator who has openly discussed her experiences with ADHD and autism. She previously worked as a barista before transitioning to full-time modeling, reportedly earning up to £25,000 per month.

She gained attention online after fans drew comparisons to Megan Fox, leading her to incorporate similar aesthetics into her content. The BBC has not directly commented on Jamie's specific claims regarding the reasons for his removal, only issuing a general statement about his departure. The news has sparked considerable public interest, highlighting the intersection of personal relationships, public image, and professional consequences in the entertainment industry.

The incident raises questions about the standards applied to individuals in the public eye and the impact of social media on their careers





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gladiators Jamie Bigg Giant Onlyfans Relationship BBC Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TOWIE star storms off set after clash with co-star minutes into new seriesA brand-new series of The Only Way is Essex is back on screens this month as the gang are going on a trip overseas.

Read more »

Giant hoardings 'set out clear message that controversial Blackpool housing scheme will go ahead'Protestors said the scheme is “a mass dispersion of vulnerable people”.

Read more »

Gladiators star explains 'real reason' for exit as he says he was 'blown away'Gladiators star Giant, whose real name is Jamie Bigg, is leaving the BBC programme

Read more »

Jamie Bigg (Giant) Claims He Was Fired from Gladiators Over Relationship with OnlyFans CreatorFormer Gladiators star Jamie Bigg, known as Giant, alleges he was dismissed from the show after refusing to hide his relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Ryan, an OnlyFans creator. He claims producers feared it would expose children to adult content, calling the decision absurd and a breach of his values as a role model.

Read more »

Gladiators star Giant breaks silence as new relationship stance becomes clearGladiators star Giant, whose real name is Jamie Bigg, claims his contract was not renewed

Read more »

Gladiators star breaks silence after unexpected exit from TV showJamie Bigg, known as Giant, claimed it was not his decision to step away

Read more »