Gladstone Institutes to Establish Center for PhAIge Therapy to Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Infections

The Center for PhAIge Therapy aims to develop new phage-based treatments for antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, led by Gladstone Investigator Seth Shipman, PhD, and an interdisciplinary team of other Gladstone scientists. The center will build preclinical tools and models to overcome the challenge of using phages at a larger scale, and will focus on optimizing and deploying phages against ESKAPE pathogens, which are major hospital superbugs and critical threats to modern medicine.

Gladstone Institutes has received an initial award of $2 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), with additional funding of up to a total of $10 million available over the proposed 5-year project period.

This grant will establish the Center for PhAIge Therapy, a research center that will develop new phage-based treatments for antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The Center for PhAIge Therapy will be directed by Gladstone Investigator Seth Shipman, PhD, with projects and core components led by an interdisciplinary team of other Gladstone scientists.

Phages have the potential to treat drug-resistant infections, but for patients to benefit from that potential, we need to be able to predict which phage to use for which patient, and design phages that are more effective than what we have today. That's what this center is designed to do





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Gladstone Institutes Center For Phaige Therapy Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Infections Phages ESKAPE Pathogens Antibiotic Resistance World Health Organization Major Hospital Superbugs Critical Threats To Modern Medicine Enterococcus Faecium Staphylococcus Aureus Klebsiella Pneumoniae Acinetobacter Baumannii Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Enterobacter Species Predicting Which Phage To Use For Each Patient Designing Phages That Are More Effective Than Generating An Unprecedented Amount Of Data Training AI Models High-Throughput Assays Rationally Designing And Selecting Phages Effe Serious Infections Caused By Klebsiella Pneumo Patients On Ventilators Or Intravenous Cathete

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