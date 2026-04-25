The White House Correspondents’ Association weekend began with a lavish celebration hosted at the British embassy, highlighting Anglo-American relations and the importance of journalism. The event, a collaboration between the Daily Mail and Brunswick PR, drew prominent figures from media, politics, and business.

The White House Correspondents’ Association weekend commenced with a glamorous event at the British embassy on Friday night, a collaboration between the Daily Mail and Brunswick PR.

British Ambassador Sir Christian Turner welcomed a diverse guest list including media executives, tech leaders, diplomats, and prominent figures from Washington D.C. The ambassador humorously recounted an incident where his Daily Mail-reading mother-in-law informed him of the shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan before official channels, highlighting the newspaper’s widespread reach.

He emphasized the crucial role of journalism, referencing the First Amendment as a cornerstone of American democracy and the importance of free speech for both British and American societies. The event was particularly timely given the upcoming state visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the first by a British monarch in nearly two decades, serving as a celebration of Anglo-American relations.

The atmosphere was lively, with guests enjoying the opulent surroundings of the embassy, described as a jewel of Embassy Row. Henry Timms, CEO of Brunswick, playfully noted the immaculate state of the gardens, anticipating the Royal visit. Kelly Laco, Executive Editor of Politics for the Daily Mail, confidently asserted the newspaper’s growing influence in Washington, stating their DC bureau actively breaks stories, shapes narratives, and challenges established norms. This claim drew amused reactions from some political insiders.

The evening featured a DJ, specially crafted cocktails named 'DC Insiders,' and a menu including refined canapés and an ambassadorial take on fish and chips – caviar served with fries. Fox News host Harris Faulkner expressed her gratitude for the invitation, praising the embassy’s grandeur. The British embassy itself, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and completed in 1931, stands as a landmark in the US capital.

Lutyens, renowned as one of Britain’s greatest architects, also designed significant portions of New Delhi and numerous war memorials and country estates. The embassy’s construction predated the concentration of other embassies in the area, and its Queen Anne style façade was intentionally designed to resemble a traditional British country house.

The event served not only as a social gathering but also as a demonstration of the Daily Mail’s expanding presence and influence within the Washington political landscape, and a celebration of the enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. The evening was filled with networking, conversation, and a palpable sense of anticipation for the upcoming Royal visit and the continued unfolding of political events in the nation’s capital





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