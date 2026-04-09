Despite the wet and windy conditions, the first day of the Grand National festival at Aintree Racecourse saw glamorous racegoers in attendance. They showcased daring outfits, enjoyed new entertainment, and celebrated the start of the three-day event. Celebrities and key figures such as Princess Anne, Michael Owen, and Sam Quek, were also present, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere, alongside the excitement of the races and betting. This included the announcement that jockey Rachael Blackmore would be made a Grand National Legend. Despite the weather, spirits remained high, with attendees embracing the unique blend of fashion, sport, and social camaraderie.

Glamorous racegoers descended upon Aintree Racecourse for the first day of the Grand National festival, refusing to let the inclement weather dampen their spirits. Despite plummeting temperatures and persistent rain, attendees showcased an array of daring outfits, from risqué mini dresses to elegant ensembles, all while battling the elements with umbrellas and huddled together for warmth.

The atmosphere remained vibrant, with over 150,000 racegoers expected throughout the three-day event and an estimated £250 million to be wagered on the main race on Saturday. Princess Anne, representing the royal family, added a touch of sophistication to the occasion, while other celebrities like former England striker Michael Owen and ex-Olympic hockey player Sam Quek were also spotted enjoying the festivities. The racegoers demonstrated their resilience and enthusiasm, embracing the social aspect of the event and celebrating regardless of the weather conditions. The first day of the festival highlights the unique blend of high fashion, competitive spirit, and social camaraderie that defines the Grand National experience.\The festival's opening day saw a confluence of high fashion and equine excitement, with attendees showcasing bold sartorial choices against the backdrop of the iconic Aintree course. The presence of celebrities and the introduction of new entertainment elements, such as the Ibiza-inspired O Beach pop-up bar, further amplified the event's allure. The O Beach pop-up, complete with dancers in heart-themed leotards, provided a vibrant and unconventional entertainment option, especially for the younger attendees, creating an eclectic mix of traditional racing and contemporary leisure. Notable attendees like Love Island's Lucy Quinn and Hannah Olivia Kenyon added to the glamour, while Charlotte Dawson's daring dress and PDA with her partner also caught attention, underscoring the event's appeal as a platform for both fashion and social interaction. The integration of different entertainment aspects, alongside the racing, catered to a wider audience, solidifying the Grand National's status as a multifaceted social occasion.\Beyond the fashion and social fanfare, the sporting aspect of the Grand National festival played a crucial role, with key figures making their presence felt. Jockey Tom Bellamy's recent viral success and subsequent romantic offers were a talking point, while the announcement of Rachael Blackmore's induction as a Grand National legend was a highlight. Blackmore, who is eight months pregnant, won the race in 2021 and will have a bar named in her honour. The event also saw significant betting activity, with millions of pounds expected to be wagered, illustrating the financial significance of the races. Jockey Tom Bellamy mentioned he is still available to date. The presence of such prominent figures like Bryan Robson, and the excitement surrounding key races added another layer of importance to the opening day. The opening day set a vibrant tone for the festival, which promises even more thrilling action and social moments in the days ahead, solidifying the Grand National's standing as a world-renowned sporting and social event





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