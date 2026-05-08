Glamour and Inspiration at the Women's Football Awards: Gabby Logan, Carol Vorderman, and Denise Van Outen Shine

The Women's Football Awards in London brought together stars from showbiz and sports to celebrate the achievements of women in football. Gabby Logan, Carol Vorderman, and Denise Van Outen dazzled on the red carpet, while the event also highlighted the changing landscape of sports broadcasting.

The Women's Football Awards in London on Thursday night was a dazzling affair, with some of the biggest names in showbiz and sports turning out to celebrate the achievements of women in football.

Leading the glamour was presenter Gabby Logan, who turned heads in a stunning red satin gown. The 53-year-old looked radiant in the sleeveless wrap dress, which accentuated her waist with a cinched detail. She completed her look with black strappy heels and bold silver drop earrings, exuding confidence as she posed on the red carpet alongside Carol Vorderman and Denise Van Outen.

Carol, known for her role on Countdown, showcased her slimmed-down figure in a chic black zip-front blouse tucked into a matching maxi skirt. She added a touch of drama with a chunky black belt and leopard-print heels, while her long brunette hair was styled in soft waves. The event also saw Carol take to the stage to deliver an inspirational speech, praising the nominees for their contributions to women's football.

She shared her admiration for the athletes, calling them 'warrior women' and expressing her gratitude for their impact on the sport. Meanwhile, Denise Van Outen made a striking appearance in a white and pink floral dress, featuring a corset top and a flowing maxi skirt. The DJ accessorized her look with layered pearl necklaces, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

Love Island star Gabby Allen also made a statement in a strapless lace-back corset paired with matching trousers, accessorizing with a silver necklace and platform heels. The event was not just about fashion; it also highlighted the ongoing changes in the world of sports broadcasting. Gabby Logan recently revealed that she had not heard from her former Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker since taking over his role.

Lineker left the BBC show in May following a controversial social media post that sparked a debate about Zionism. Despite the fallout, Gabby has maintained a professional approach to her work, avoiding social media due to its increasingly toxic nature. She shared her thoughts on the matter at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards, stating that she prefers to focus on the guidance of her bosses rather than the opinions of strangers online.

Gabby's decision to step back from social media reflects a broader trend among public figures who are choosing to prioritize their mental well-being over online engagement. The Women's Football Awards served as a reminder of the progress being made in women's sports, with the event celebrating the achievements of athletes and broadcasters alike. As the night unfolded, the attendees not only showcased their style but also their commitment to advancing the sport and supporting one another in their endeavors





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