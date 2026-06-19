Glamour and Vintage Fashion Steal the Spotlight on Day Four of Royal Ascot

Celebrities including Millie Mackintosh, Ferne McCann, and Georgia Toffolo dazzled in elegant and vintage-inspired outfits on the fourth day of Royal Ascot.

The fourth day of Royal Ascot saw a parade of celebrities showcasing their finest fashion choices, with Millie Mackintosh and Ferne McCann leading the glamorous arrivals at the prestigious event on Friday afternoon.

Millie Mackintosh, the former Made In Chelsea star aged 36, cut an elegant figure in a pale blue ruffled gown, which she paired with an eye-catching fascinator in the same color. The mother of two wore her blonde hair in a chic loose ponytail and enhanced her features with a flawless makeup application. She was joined by fellow reality star Ferne McCann, 35, who stole the show in a hot pink gown with a dramatic full skirt and belt.

Ferne opted for a wide-brimmed hat in the same shade and carried an Hermes Birkin bag. She wore her hair back to keep the focus on her stunning ensemble. Charlotte Hawkins also made an early arrival, showing off her own Ascot style. The TV presenter, 51, who is part of ITV's Royal Ascot coverage team focusing on lifestyle, fashion, and social aspects, arrived in a patterned blue dress with a scalloped hem and a statement fascinator.

Her hair was styled in a chic updo, and she completed the look with drop earrings and navy court shoes. Earlier in the day, Georgia Toffolo revealed what she called her obscene outfit choice for Ascot as she slipped into a 90-year-old gold dress and took the tube to the Berkshire course. The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, shared a video on Instagram showing off her ensemble.

She explained that the dress is made of cloth of gold, a material that became prevalent in the 1920s and 1930s and is considered one of the most magnificent materials ever made. She matched her members name badge to her dress and chose a hat that jingles and jangles when she shakes her head. She joked that she dyed her hair darker to complement her outfits for the week and that she got the dress on Vinted.

Despite running late, she decided to take the tube and train to the event. Georgia has been showcasing her outfits throughout the week, including a stunning yellow number on Thursday and a green embellished maxi dress on the first day. The fourth day of Royal Ascot was a testament to the enduring appeal of glamour and vintage fashion, with celebrities and attendees alike embracing bold colors and unique styles.

Millie Mackintosh and Ferne McCann exemplified modern elegance, while Georgia Toffolo paid homage to the past with her 1930s gown. Charlotte Hawkins brought her TV style to the event, perfectly blending professionalism with high fashion. The event continues to be a platform for expressing personal style and celebrating the traditions of British horse racing





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