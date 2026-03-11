John Lewis Christmas ad divides opinion as Kantar notes lack of emotive punch

The John Lewis Christmas advert has drawn praise for its all-star cast and nostalgia but criticism from some viewers, including parents on Mumsnet who called the grandchildren 'absolute brats'. Analysts Kantar said the campaign lacked the emotive punch of previous years.

The John Lewis Christmas advert has attracted the full range of reactions, from those thrilled by its nostalgia and all-star cast to some grumbles over the absolute brats of the grandchildren.

Analysts Kantar said the ad reminded consumers of the joy of the festive season, but suggested that it lacked the emotive punch of previous campaigns. The ad, which opens with wealthy grandmother Gloria, played by Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, welcoming her family into her large, well-appointed London home on Christmas Eve, has drawn comment about its appropriateness at a time when households are struggling to make ends meet.

Also read Kristin Scott Thomas Stars in John Lewis Christmas Ad with Toy Dog Pickles

Kantar Reviews John Lewis Advert

Lynne Deason, head of creative excellence at analysts Kantar, said: What to get the grandkids in the age of AI? John Lewis taps into a classic Christmas dilemma and reminds us of the joy of giving. The dash of humour supplied by Pickles the Dog and the earworm track lift the ad overall, although it lacks the emotive punch of previous years.

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We know that campaigns can fall down on celebrity spots, but Kristin Scott Thomas's star turn is well done. The branding could have been stronger so it will be interesting to see how they bring the campaign to life across socials.

Mumsnet Criticises Grandchildren

Meanwhile, parenting website Mumsnet is almost united in its irritation at Gloria's two awful grandchildren, who at one point are visibly disappointed at not receiving cash in their Christmas cards. One member commented: It didn't make me feel Christmassy and to be honest if they were my kids they wouldn't be getting any presents they were so rude.

Another wrote: Basically the grandchildren are absolute brats, they completely disrespect their grandmother and their mother just shrugs her shoulders and blames grandma. Grandma then goes to the ends of the earth to buy shit to make them love her. Even the fact they shake the card expecting money is shocking. Awful ad.

A further post read: If I were Kristin Scott Thomas I'd be wafting around my gorgeous house in a selection of tasteful scarves and telling my ungrateful brat grandchildren I'd sponsored a donkey in their names. However, in a comment that will surely encourage John Lewis, one Mumsnet post reads: Kristin Scott Thomas's skin looks lovely though, if they sell whatever she's using in JL I'll buy that.