Carol Esteban appeals a High Court ruling favoring neighbors Neil and Nadine Gould over parking rights at Cwmtawe Villa, incurring £135,000 in costs.

A glampsite owner in Wales is engaged in a costly legal battle with her neighbors regarding access to a shared driveway. Carol Esteban, who operates a farming site near the Brecon Beacons national park, has been ordered to pay £135,000 in court costs after losing an appeal against Neil and Nadine Gould. The dispute centers on the precise extent of vehicular rights over a track that connects both properties.

Legal Dispute Over Shared Driveway Access

The core of the conflict involves a narrow track that serves as the primary access route for both the glamping business and the Goulds' detached cottage, Cwmtawe Villa. Ms. Esteban previously attempted to prevent the couple from parking in the space adjacent to their home by placing large boulders across the track. She argued that their right to use the driveway ended exactly opposite their front door, preventing them from turning into the hardstanding area located a few feet further north.

Also read Scarborough Open Air Theatre made a loss for council owner 'in most successful season ever'

The neighbors, however, sued Ms. Esteban last July, claiming that the obstruction prevented them from accessing their property effectively. The High Court ruled in favor of Mr. and Mrs. Gould, with the judge describing Ms. Esteban's interpretation of the boundary as absurd. The court determined that the couple is entitled to drive along the track far enough to turn into their designated parking space, ensuring practical access to their home.

Historical Property Records and Easements

The origins of this lengthy feud date back to the mid-twentieth century when the land was under single ownership. Historical records indicate that Cwmtawe Villa was sold off in 1949, but the specific documents detailing that transaction have since been lost. The legal interpretation relies heavily on a 1964 conveyancing document which granted the owners of the villa an easement, or right of way, to use the track on the farm land for both pedestrian and vehicular access.

Advertisement

A critical point of contention arose from a missing marker on a map attached to the 1964 document. While the map clearly marked the beginning of the right of way as point A near the junction with the main road, it failed to mark an ending point B. Ms. Esteban and her legal team argued that a later map proved the right of way ended at the front door. They further claimed that a thick hedge at the time made it illogical for the easement to extend beyond that gap.

High Court Rejects Boundary Claims

Judge Milwyn Jarman KC rejected the argument that the right of way ended at the front door, stating that such an interpretation would lead to impracticability. He explained that if the Goulds could only drive to the point adjacent to their door, they would be unable to park or turn their vehicle around without reversing all the way back down the track. This would force them to drive off and find alternative parking, which contradicts the purpose of a vehicular easement.

The judge declared that the claimants are entitled to a declaration allowing their right of way to extend to the space at the north side of the villa. He ruled that the Goulds can legally use the track to access the parking area they have installed, ensuring they can park and maneuver their vehicles without undue difficulty. This ruling effectively invalidated Ms. Esteban's attempt to restrict access to her glamping site.

Appeal Costs and Future Implications

Despite the initial loss, Ms. Esteban chose to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal in London, a decision that has significantly increased the financial stakes of the dispute. Her lawyer, Daniel Bromilow, argued during the appeal that the High Court judge did not properly construe the 1949 conveyance and the conveyance plan. Instead, Mr. Bromilow suggested the judge merely determined what he thought the parties should have agreed to, rather than interpreting the actual legal documents.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal upheld the original decision, confirming that Ms. Esteban must pay the £135,000 bill. This substantial cost adds to the financial burden of the dispute, which has seen the neighbors shout and harass one another over the years. The ruling solidifies the Goulds' right to access their property and parking space, setting a clear precedent for the use of the shared track in the Brecon Beacons region.