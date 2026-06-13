Glasgow Anti-Racism Rally Disrupted by Masked Far-Right Group, Police Clashes Ensue

An anti-racism march in Glasgow's Buchanan Street was interrupted by a masked far-right contingent, resulting in police intervention and one arrest. The incident reflects rising tensions following racist violence in Northern Ireland, prompting a strong police presence and political condemnation.

An anti-racism rally in Glasgow was disrupted by a masked far-right group, leading to clashes with police on Buchanan Street . Thousands of anti-racism campaigners marched through the city centre when they encountered several dozen masked demonstrators, some waving Israel and Union flags and at least one performing a Nazi-style salute.

Police separated the two groups with barriers and a line of officers, but tensions escalated as the masked group attempted to break through. BBC News reported that officers pulled one man to the ground, handcuffed him, and led him away. Police Scotland stated that the rally passed without major incident, resulting in only one arrest-a 53-year-old man who threatened an officer. Several individuals received city centre dispersal orders, and reported hate crimes would be investigated.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell emphasized the police's role in facilitating lawful activity while ensuring public safety, noting heightened community concerns following recent events in Belfast. He condemned the earlier week's disorder, where people were targeted because of their skin colour, stating it does not reflect Scotland's values.

The unrest was linked to social media sharing of a knife attack in north Belfast, which sparked masked marches and violence in parts of Northern Ireland, causing school and shop closures and public transport shutdowns. Politicians at the Glasgow rally included Labour MSPs Paul Sweeney and Pauline McNeill and Green MSPs Iris Duane and Holly Bruce. Earlier in the week, five people were injured, including two police officers, after hundreds of masked people marched through Glasgow's city centre.

Additionally, a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime over a protest outside a Greenock hotel used for asylum seekers. The policing operation aimed to minimise disruption and support community safety amid fears of racism and intimidation





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