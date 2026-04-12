Glasgow Art Club Plans Renovations to Offer Artists Studio Space in Historic Mackintosh-Linked Building

The Glasgow Art Club is set to renovate its historic building on Bath Street, aiming to create new studio spaces for artists. The project, which includes restoring the third floor and improving fire safety, would allow artists to work in the building again for the first time in over a decade. The renovations are vital for supporting local artists and ensuring the future of the historic building which has links to Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Glasgow artists could soon have the opportunity to create in a historic space, a building with a significant connection to the renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh . The Glasgow Art Club 's A-listed building, located on Bath Street, is poised for renovation, with plans to establish modern studio space s on the third floor. This initiative, if approved, will mark the first time in over ten years that artists have had access to work in the upper studio areas of the building.

The neo-classical, three-story terraced structure, originally constructed in the 1830s, was acquired by the Glasgow Art Club in 1892. The building's interior, including the entrance hall, main gallery stairs, and gallery itself, features decorative details crafted by architect John Keppie and his apprentice, Charles Rennie Mackintosh. In 2014, the building underwent essential refurbishment. During this process, significant areas of rot were identified and addressed. The third floor, historically utilized as artist studios, had fallen into disrepair due to changes in fire regulations. Much of the wall linings were lost, leaving the rooms in a less than ideal condition. \The Art Club's current plans involve a comprehensive redesign of the third floor. This includes the creation of new toilet facilities, the expansion of studio space, and the addition of a corridor to enhance accessibility. Furthermore, the renovations will encompass the installation of hand railings on the staircases and the restoration of wall linings, ensuring compliance with modern fire safety regulations. Robert Ferguson, the president of the Glasgow Art Club, expressed the hope that these improvements would not only provide much-needed studio space for local artists but also generate revenue for the club, contributing to the continuation of its activities and ensuring the long-term preservation of the historic building. Mr. Ferguson stated, “Artists are facing significant challenges in Glasgow and, more broadly, across Scotland. We are dedicated to offering our support.” He added, “As a charity and a private members club, we receive limited financial assistance beyond contributions from our members. In the current climate, it is crucial that we maximize the use of every area of the building, and that is the primary objective of this project.” \The top floor has remained unused for over a decade due to changes in fire safety regulations. The latest proposals include installing new fire-resistant wall linings and improving access to the exit stairs, which the club hopes will meet the necessary fire regulations, allowing the space to be reopened. The project will also expand the available studio spaces, which the club believes is essential for the city's arts scene. “There is a crisis in spaces for artists to work,” Mr. Ferguson said. “That’s just how it is and we want to support our artist members. This is the largest surviving private exhibition space in Glasgow and so if we are able to do this it will help the art scene and allow us more support to keep and preserve this space for future generations.” The plans have been submitted to Glasgow City Council and are available for public viewing online, offering an opportunity for the community to learn more about the project and its potential impact on the local arts scene and the preservation of a significant piece of Glasgow's architectural heritage. The project represents a commitment to supporting the artistic community and safeguarding a building with a rich history connected to a pivotal figure in Scottish architecture





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