Glasgow City Council Implements Public Toilet Strategy 2025 – 2035

The strategy focuses on improving public toilets in the city centre, but also aims to enhance provision in parks such as Victoria Park, Queens Park, Bellahouston Park, and Tollcross Park. The council is exploring further funding opportunities to expand the project to the wider Glasgow area.

Glasgow City Council implemented its Public Toilet Strategy 2025 – 2035 following a public petition on the need for public toilets. The strategy was implemented after a petition on the need for public toilets was submitted to the council in April 2021.

A motion was then brought before the full council in October 2023 which stated that access to clean, accessible toilets, which met the needs of people of all genders and abilities, was a basic requirement of health, hygiene, and personal safety. Since then, a working group, made up of the local authority, Police Scotland, and the British Toilet Association (BTA), was set up to develop the public toilet strategy





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Glasgow City Council Public Toilet Strategy 2025 – 2035 Public Petition Accessibility Health Hygiene Personal Safety Working Group British Toilet Association (BTA) Expansion Funding Opportunities Parks City Centre

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Warning after 5,900 counterfeit squishy toys seized by councilGlasgow City Council said the fakes posed 'a serious danger' to anyone who used them.

Read more »

Little Glasgow cafe hidden in beautiful southside park wins awards for breakfastNot only is it packed with open spaces, nature walks, and even a play park, it's also now home to an award-winning cafe that offers both sit in and takeaway.

Read more »

Sides opens in Glasgow city centre marking first Scottish restaurant for The Sidemen“We’re gassed to finally land in Scotland, it’s been a long time coming, and you’ve been asking for this for ages.'

Read more »

'White lives matter' protest in Glasgow slammed as cops swarm city centreStand Up To Racism Glasgow has slammed the protest and claimed attendees 'beat up passers-by' and stole a delivery drivers bike.

Read more »