Glasgow City Council: Stop Disposing of Common Object in Bin

Glasgow City Council has informed the public to stop putting certain items in the bin, as it could negatively impact the quality of compost at recycling sites.

Glasgow City Council has alerted people to stop putting one common object in the bin because it could have negative effects. The authority confirmed that dog poo and other animal waste should be disposed of in the green bin instead of the brown bin.

However, it is important to remember to dispose of pet waste, soil, turf, stones, plant pots, garden furniture, plastic bags, or any general waste in the green bin. Moreover, ensure that you have purchased a Garden Waste Permit, otherwise, if the latter is in your bin, you will not be able to reuse it.

It is also important to remember not to put any materials into your brown bin which are targeted for collection within one of your other recycling bins





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Glasgow City Council Dog Poo In The Bin Animal Waste In The Brown Bin Plastic Bags In The Brown Bin Bins 'Contaminated' (Non-Target Material) Garden Waste Permit 'Bag It Bin It' Campaign

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