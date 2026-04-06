Glasgow Coffee Businesses Warn of Crisis Without Government Support as Festival Approaches

Glasgow's coffee industry is facing significant challenges, with business owners warning of a crisis due to rising costs and a perceived lack of government support, echoing concerns from the Covid-19 pandemic. The upcoming Glasgow Coffee Festival aims to showcase the industry's talent, but organizers and participants express concerns about the sustainability of businesses amidst increasing financial pressures. Calls for government intervention, including business rates reform and energy cost support, are being made to prevent further closures and ensure the long-term viability of the coffee sector.

Coffee roasters and cafe owners in Glasgow are expressing deep concerns about the government's perceived lack of support, drawing parallels to the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses are struggling with escalating business rates and soaring energy costs , among other significant hurdles, which are impacting talented coffee producers and baristas across Scotland.

As Glasgow prepares for its 12th annual Coffee Festival, organizers and business owners are worried about the future if immediate support isn't provided. Lisa Lawson, the founder of the Glasgow Coffee Festival and Dear Green Coffee Roasters, emphasizes that the festival will be the largest and most impressive to date, highlighting the incredible talent within the industry. However, she also notes that many participating businesses are under immense financial pressure due to rising energy prices, labour costs, rent, and the cost of goods. Lawson, frustrated by the situation, states that new cafe operators are closing down as soon as their leases allow, indicating a lack of meaningful government assistance for the sector and its supply chain. As a coffee roaster, she feels the effects of a fluctuating global market and record-high prices for raw coffee. Independent businesses have become resilient by necessity, but consistently dealing with such challenges is not sustainable. Lawson insists that the government must take action to prevent further business failures. She proposes targeted relief measures, such as business rates reform and energy cost support, emphasizing that cafes are vital community hubs. Providing these businesses and their suppliers with the resources to grow, rather than just survive, would positively impact the entire community.\The same worries are shared by Robi Lambie, a festival exhibitor and founder of Cairngorm Coffee Roasters. He fears a situation similar to the Covid-19 pandemic is on the horizon for the industry, as businesses face increasing pressure. He cites the rise in National Insurance (NI) contributions, ingredient costs, and wage expectations as ongoing pressures. Lambie observes that the government appears to be under less pressure to acknowledge the struggles of businesses compared to the pandemic. He highlights that in Edinburgh, business rates are a major source of income for councils. Despite the importance of small businesses, like Cairngorm, to the city's success, he questions the quantifiable benefits received from these rates, especially when additional expenses such as wastage contracts and external seating licenses are incurred. Scotland was supposedly set to pay a significantly higher percentage in business rates than England. Lambie reflects that the current climate feels incredibly challenging, perhaps even more difficult than the Covid-19 era, because of the absence of adequate government support. In 2025, a significant percentage of hospitality businesses in the UK reported higher wage costs and rising energy costs, underlining the financial strain on the sector. In London, a coffee roaster experienced a near doubling of coffee prices in 2024 due to supply chain disruptions and climate-related issues, while operating costs in coffee shops increased by 10 percent because of energy inflation. Business owners continue to struggle, facing what is described as one of the heaviest tax burdens in the UK.\Despite these challenges, the demand for coffee and coffee shops remains strong. The UK cafe market is estimated to be worth around £6.1 billion, as more individuals utilize cafes for work and social gatherings. The Glasgow Coffee Festival is expected to showcase this demand, with almost 3,000 attendees anticipated at The Briggait. A key event will be the UK's Best Roaster competition, which will debut at the festival. The competition, which includes roasters from different parts of the UK, will highlight the skill and expertise involved in producing the perfect coffee. Finalists will roast an identical coffee to their own specifications while also submitting a sourced coffee to represent their brand’s distinct style. A blind, peer-assessed cupping session will take place on April 17, with the winner announced on April 19, the final day of the festival. In addition to the competition, the festival will feature expert-led talks, workshops, and tastings. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample the competition coffees at the Best Roaster UK stand and participate in the competition by voting for the Public's Choice award. Tickets for the Glasgow Coffee Festival are currently available for purchase through the event's website





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