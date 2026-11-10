Glasgow Council Worker Injured After Being Dragged By Car Over Traffic Cone Dispute

Frank Cochrane required titanium screws after being dragged by Tracey Kelly over cones. She received a community payback order at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Frank Cochrane, a 62-year-old council worker, sustained severe injuries requiring titanium screws after a dispute over traffic cones escalated into a violent encounter with a resident in Glasgow.

Conviction And Sentencing Details

Tracey Kelly, 57, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious injury, impairment, and danger of life at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Sheriff Michael Hanlon imposed a community payback order rather than a custodial sentence.

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The sentence includes a 12-month tag restricting Kelly from 7pm to 7am, with weekend-only curfews for the final three months. Kelly also faces 12 months of supervision and a 27-month driving disqualification following the conviction.

The November Altercation Unfolds

The incident occurred in November last year when Frank Cochrane was working at a flat in Glasgow. He placed traffic cones around his van to secure a work zone, but resident Tracey Kelly argued that he was parked too close to her car.

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The situation deteriorated when Kelly removed several of the cones. Some were thrown over a nearby fence while others were placed inside her vehicle. Mr Cochrane positioned himself in front of Kelly's car to demand their return.

The Incident On The Bonnet

Tracey Kelly started her engine and drove off with Frank Cochrane standing on the bonnet. He was forced to hold on as she drove up the street before he was eventually flung off. Neighbours and witnesses rushed to assist him before an ambulance transported him to the hospital.

Medical treatment for the 62-year-old included multiple surgeries, months of bed rest, and the insertion of titanium screws. The injuries resulted in a severe heel fracture that drastically altered his professional life and daily routine.

Financial And Personal Impact

Frank Cochrane reported a substantial financial loss of almost £40,000 in missed wages due to his recovery period. He was also forced to miss a family holiday and his own birthday while he was bedridden and unable to work.

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The injury has permanently impacted his ability to perform heavy labour alone. He has since been placed on disability benefits and is now semi-retired. Cochrane described the ordeal as a complete nightmare and life-changing event.

Legal Outcome And Aftermath

Mobile phone footage of the altercation was presented as evidence during the trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Sheriff Michael Hanlon sentenced Tracey Kelly based on the guilty plea and the medical evidence provided.

The 57-year-old woman avoided jail time but faces long-term restrictions on her movement and driving privileges. The case highlights the severe consequences that can arise from minor workplace disputes in Glasgow and West Dunbartonshire.