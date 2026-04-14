Glasgow Faces Weeks of Disruption as Filming Projects Cause Road Closures

Road closures and restrictions are planned for Glasgow city center and west end due to upcoming filming, affecting traffic and pedestrian movements. The council has announced details to facilitate production and ensure public safety. Specific streets including Park Circus, Sauchiehall Street, and Kelvingrove Street will experience disruption at various times.

Residents of Glasgow are bracing for significant disruption across the city center and the west end over the next few weeks due to extensive filming activities. The Glasgow City Council has announced a series of road closures and restrictions aimed at facilitating a temporary environment suitable for film production, prioritizing the safety of both motorists and pedestrians. While the specific production remains undisclosed, the scale of the closures indicates a substantial undertaking. Affected areas include prominent locations like Park Circus, Kelvingrove Street, and portions of Sauchiehall Street, highlighting the widespread impact on local traffic and daily routines.

The council’s measures will be in effect at various times throughout the filming schedule. Emergency service vehicles are exempted from these restrictions, ensuring that essential services can continue without interruption. Detailed information regarding specific closures, dates, and times, alongside the prohibition of waiting, loading, and unloading, are publicly available to allow residents to plan accordingly and mitigate potential inconvenience. The council has emphasized the need for cooperation and understanding from the public during this period, acknowledging the temporary nature of the disruptions while aiming to accommodate the filming process.

The initial phase of restrictions, starting April 24, 2026, will primarily involve the prohibition of waiting, loading, and unloading in key areas. Royal Crescent will be affected for its full length, along with sections of Sauchiehall Street and Kelvingrove Street. These initial closures will lay the groundwork for more extensive restrictions to follow. Subsequently, from April 25 to April 26, 2026, a prohibition of vehicle movements will be implemented on Royal Crescent and Kelvingrove Street, further impacting traffic flow. This will be succeeded by additional vehicle and pedestrian movement restrictions on Sauchiehall Street and Kelvingrove Street. Moreover, pedestrian movements will be stopped during specified action times on Royal Crescent. These measures will be repeated in May 2026.

These are scheduled between May 4 to May 15, 2026, and will involve areas such as Park Circus and Park Street South. The restrictions include the prohibition of waiting, loading, and unloading, as well as the prohibition of vehicle movements. Further disruptions are anticipated during the filming with stop and hold traffic management protocols. The council has provided a comprehensive timeline to help residents anticipate and navigate these changes.

The filming schedule is set to cause considerable inconvenience. The local authorities have outlined specific road closures and restrictions, detailing the exact times and locations of each measure. For instance, the prohibition of waiting, loading, and unloading will commence on April 24, 2026, and continue until April 27, 2026, at Royal Crescent. Similar restrictions will affect Sauchiehall Street and Kelvingrove Street during the same period. Restrictions are scheduled to continue into May with a series of closures in Park Circus and surrounding areas.

These specific road closures will be implemented to facilitate the filming process, which necessitates the temporary reallocation of public space for production purposes. The council's efforts to provide detailed timelines and specific instructions underscore their commitment to ensuring public awareness and minimizing disruption. The measures have been carefully considered to balance the needs of the film production with the importance of maintaining public safety and minimizing inconvenience to residents and visitors. Residents are strongly advised to check the detailed road closure information provided by the council and plan accordingly to manage their travel arrangements and avoid unnecessary delays during the filming period. Cooperation from the public will be key to a smooth process.





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Glasgow Road Closures Filming Traffic West End

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