Glasgow Fashion Icon Tony Kennedy Retires After Four Decades at Blitz

Tony Kennedy, owner of the iconic Glasgow shop Blitz, retires after 40 years, celebrated for his impact on the city's fashion scene and his dedication to building relationships with customers. Tributes pour in, recognizing his legacy as a small business built on personal touch.

Tributes have poured in for Tony Kennedy , a celebrated figure in Glasgow 's fashion scene, as he retires after nearly four decades of running his iconic city center shop, Blitz . The shop, located on West Nile Street, has been a constant presence in the heart of Glasgow , witnessing and adapting to the city's dramatic transformations.

The news of his retirement at 76 has been met with an outpouring of affection and respect, with many describing him as a true institution and a shining example of how a small business built on personal relationships can thrive for years. Customers, many of whom have become close friends over the years, have been expressing their gratitude and sharing fond memories of their experiences at Blitz. Tony's approach to business, built on personal connections and genuine care for his clientele, has made Blitz more than just a place to buy clothes; it was a hub for community, conversation, and lasting friendships. He was known for stocking sharp suits and colorful, floral shirts. Tony, who often ran the shop on his own, with family and friends assisting over the years, shared his feelings about the response since he announced his retirement, stating that he has been overwhelmed by the lovely cards, gifts and the last item purchases, also the great amount of people that came in to wish him well. He mentioned that it was special to see that Blitz meant so much to so many people. He also added that he saw multiple generations from the same family shopping at his store. Tony's career in the fashion industry began in 1967 at the trendy Glasgow shop of John Stephen, known as the “King of Carnaby Street” and there he met his wife, Maureen. Subsequently, he managed the Glasgow shop for Cecil Gee, another prominent fashion retailer, and even dabbled in modeling, showcasing styles of the Roaring 70s. \Tony reflected on his time in business, acknowledging the challenges of rising costs and overheads that have impacted small businesses, but also expressing his gratitude for being able to retire on his own terms with so many good memories. His shop has welcomed a diverse range of customers over the years, including famous actors, football stars, and business leaders. On one occasion, the global fashion giant Paul Smith visited the store, prompted by a connection his son had made. On Go Radio show, he was honoured by Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey, who celebrated his 40 years in retail. Tony's son Chris said that his father was touched by all the great things people had said about him. He was described as a Glasgow institution with a loyal customer base and a good guy. His brother, Ronnie, emphasized that Blitz was a community fixture, built on trust and exceptional service. His family worked at the store at some point. Russell Dalgleish, of the Scottish Business Network, also paid tribute, highlighting Tony's ability to cultivate relationships with his customers. The Kennedy family are proud of the loyalty shown to Blitz since the 1980s. Blitz was a place of community, trust and good service. \Tony's legacy extends beyond the clothes he sold, encompassing the relationships he built and the positive impact he had on the city's fashion landscape. As he closes the doors of Blitz, he leaves behind a lasting testament to the power of personal service, strong community bonds, and the enduring appeal of quality fashion. His dedication to his customers, his commitment to the city, and his ability to adapt to changing times have made him a beloved figure in Glasgow's history. He has become a cherished symbol of small business resilience and the importance of human connection in the world of retail. The shop has gone from being a place to buy clothes to becoming a place for long-term friendships. Tony’s business model was used by Russell Dalgleish as inspiration for talks





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