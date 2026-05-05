Glasgow hotel stabbing: Asylum seeker ‘not happy’ with life in UK before fatal police shooting, inquiry hears

A fatal accident inquiry has heard that Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, who fatally shot by police after stabbing people in a Glasgow hotel, wanted to leave the UK because he was ‘not happy’. A civil servant also told the inquiry that hotel accommodation can be ‘challenging’ for asylum seekers.

The fatal accident inquiry into the death of Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, the asylum seeker shot by police in Glasgow in June 2020, has revealed that Bosh expressed a desire to leave the United Kingdom simply because he was “not happy.

” This information emerged during testimony from Paul Bilbao, a senior civil servant at the Home Office, who detailed the circumstances surrounding the use of hotels to house asylum seekers. The inquiry is examining the events leading up to the incident at the Park Inn Hotel, where Bosh stabbed six people – three fellow asylum seekers, two hotel staff, and a police officer – before being fatally shot by police after less-lethal methods proved ineffective.

The hearing has focused significantly on Bosh’s mental state prior to the attack and the concerns that were raised regarding his wellbeing. Bilbao explained that the Home Office began utilizing hotels for asylum seeker accommodation around 2014/15, initially through contracting arrangements. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent “everyone in” policy dramatically increased the demand for this type of accommodation, aiming to ensure that no one was left homeless during the crisis.

He emphasized that the hotel arrangement, while not ideal, was the only viable option available at the time. The inquiry presented an application form completed by Bosh expressing his wish to return to his country of origin through the voluntary return scheme. When asked to state his reason for leaving the UK, Bosh simply wrote “not happy. ” Notably, the form did not indicate any specific medical concerns beyond a possible stomach ulcer.

This starkly simple explanation raises questions about the underlying reasons for his distress and whether sufficient support was available to address his emotional state. Further testimony revealed a message from a Mears official, the company contracted by the Home Office to provide asylum accommodation, detailing concerns about Bosh’s behavior the night before the incident. The official recounted a conversation with Bosh, in which he claimed he “hadn’t threatened anyone” and appeared “a bit confused.

” Sheriff Stuart Reid pressed Bilbao on the mental health implications of long-term hotel stays for asylum seekers. Bilbao acknowledged the vulnerability of this population, stating that prolonged stays could be “particularly challenging” and lead to a “lack of agency” among those housed in such facilities. He reiterated the Home Office’s desire to move away from hotel accommodation, recognizing both its benefits and drawbacks, but ultimately acknowledging it was a necessary measure during the pandemic.

The inquiry is ongoing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, with Sheriff Reid presiding. The purpose of a fatal accident inquiry is not to assign blame, but rather to determine the cause of death, the surrounding circumstances, and to identify any reasonable precautions that could be taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The inquiry’s findings could have significant implications for the way asylum seekers are housed and supported in the UK, particularly concerning mental health provisions and the long-term effects of prolonged stays in temporary accommodation. The testimony highlights the complex challenges faced by asylum seekers navigating a new country, often dealing with trauma, uncertainty, and a lack of control over their own lives.

The case underscores the importance of providing adequate mental health support and addressing the underlying causes of distress among vulnerable individuals within the asylum system. The inquiry continues to gather evidence and analyze the events that led to this tragic outcome, aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances and contribute to improved practices in the future. The focus remains on establishing facts and identifying potential areas for improvement, rather than seeking to apportion blame for the incident.

The inquiry is expected to continue for some time, with further witnesses scheduled to testify and evidence to be presented. The ultimate goal is to learn from this tragedy and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all those involved in the asylum process.

The use of hotels as emergency accommodation, while initially intended as a temporary solution, has raised concerns about the suitability of such environments for individuals with complex needs and vulnerabilities. The inquiry is exploring these concerns in detail, examining the adequacy of support services provided within the hotels and the potential impact of prolonged stays on the mental health of asylum seekers.

The findings of the inquiry are likely to inform future policy decisions regarding asylum accommodation and the provision of support services to vulnerable individuals





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Glasgow Asylum Seeker Police Shooting Fatal Accident Inquiry Hotel Accommodation Mental Health Sudan Park Inn Hotel Home Office Mears

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barry Manilow Confirms Glasgow Gig Despite Cancer DiagnosisBarry Manilow has reassured fans he will perform at his Glasgow concert in June, despite recently undergoing surgery for stage 1 lung cancer. He has cancelled some shows, including those in Las Vegas, but is making good progress and is cleared to tour the UK.

Read more »

Glasgow Pub Launches Family-Friendly 'Babies and Brunch' OfferingThe Clockwork pub in Mount Florida, Glasgow, now caters to families with a new 'Babies and Brunch' offering, including soft play, extended opening hours, and a dedicated family-friendly beer garden. The pub, recently taken over by the Murphy family, aims to become a community hub.

Read more »

Stunning Glasgow penthouse with TWO balconies atop A-listed building up for saleThe penthouse apartment is at the top of the former General Post Office (GPO) building and is now on the market for £525,000.

Read more »

Glasgow actress Sharon Rooney's 'must-watch' series ahead of Celebrity TraitorsAhead of Sharon Rooney's Celebrity Traitors appearance, fans can rewatch the show that made her a household name

Read more »

MV Hondius cruise ship passenger speaks out after three dead and one fighting for life'We're not just a story, we're not just headlines, we're people'

Read more »

How Glasgow residents can get a discount or free council taxGlasgow residents must apply for an exemption, as it will not automatically be granted

Read more »