Glasgow M8 Slip Road Closure Disrupts City Centre Traffic

Glasgow commuters face more city centre traffic misery, with a busy M8 slip road set to close later this month. The Waterloo Street on-slip at Junction 19 will be closed to traffic from Sunday, May 24, until Saturday, May 30, as part of essential bridge investigations of the M8 Kingston Bridge.

Glasgow commuters face more city centre traffic misery, with a busy M8 slip road set to close later this month. From Sunday, May 24, until Saturday, May 30, the Waterloo Street on-slip at Junction 19 will be closed to traffic as part of essential bridge investigations of the M8 Kingston Bridge which take place from Monday, May 18, until Saturday, June 13.

Amey, who is carrying out the works on behalf of Transport Scotland, says a total closure of the road, on a 24/7 hour basis, will be in place, with additional temporary restrictions on the M8 westbound, including narrow running lanes and a reduced speed limit. Traffic wishing to use the slip road will be diverted onto West Campbell Street, St Vincent Street, and Newton Street.

From there, traffic will be able to join the M8 westbound via the Newton Street on-slip road. On the nights of Sunday, May 24, through to Friday, May 29, an alternative diversion route will be in place between the hours of 9pm and 6am. Traffic intending to use the Waterloo Street on-slip road, including selected bus services, will be diverted onto Pitt Street, Bothwell Street, Wellington Street, Broomielaw, Bridge Street/Eglinton Street, Nelson Street, Paterson Street, Wallace Street, and Dalintober Street.

From there, traffic will be able to join the M8 westbound. Throughout the closure, bus services that use the stop located at the bottom of Waterloo Street will be closed and temporarily relocated to the existing bus stop to the east of its junction with West Campbell Street.

Meanwhile, the stop located between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street will be closed and temporarily relocated to West Campbell Street. Buses will be diverted during the closure, and Amey has urged travellers to check with their operator for more information.

A series of preparatory works will also take place on various routes on the following dates: Monday, May 18 - Saturday, May 23 Overnight closures (8pm – 6am), each night, of the A804 southbound from Argyle Street to Anderston Quay. Saturday, May 23 Overnight closure (10pm – 6am) of the M8 westbound Junction 19 Newton Street on-slip road as well as the closure of the M8 westbound carriageway from Junction 18 Charing Cross off-slip road.

Sunday, May 24 - Friday, May 29 Overnight closures (10pm - 6am) of the M8 westbound mainline carriageway between Junctions 19 and 22 as well as the overnight closures (9pm - 6am) of the M8 westbound Junction 19 on-slip roads from Waterloo Street, Newton Street, and Stobcross (Clydeside Expressway), and the M8 westbound Junction 20 off-slip road to West Street. Meanwhile, concluding works will see more overnight disruption on the following dates: Sunday, June 7 - Wednesday, June 10 Overnight closures (10pm – 6am) of the M8 westbound Junction 19 Newton Street on-slip road as well as the closure of the M8 westbound carriageway from Junction 18 Charing Cross off-slip road.

Monday, June 8 - Saturday, June 13 Overnight closures (8pm – 6am), each night, of Newton Street from Argyle Street to Anderston Quay. Full details on diversion routes can be found on Amey's website here . A spokesperson added: 'This project has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Glasgow City Council, First Bus, Stagecoach, McGill’s, SPT, Hilton Glasgow, and Glasgow Marriott Hotel.

'Road users are thanked for their patience and understanding while this work is being undertaken. Advice is to allow for extra time to complete any journeys during this period, using alternative routes where possible.

'Various road network improvements are taking place across the M8 corridor through Glasgow, and these should be considered in any journey planning. 'Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.





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Glasgow M8 Slip Road Traffic Bridge Investigations Essential Works Transport Scotland Amey Diversion Routes Bus Services Preparatory Works Concluding Works Road Network Improvements

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