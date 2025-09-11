Glasgow's Clockwork Orange: How the Subway Outshines London's Underground

A London journalist commends Glasgow's Subway system, calling it charming, efficient, and more user-friendly than its London counterpart. Although smaller in size, the Glasgow Subway boasts a rich history, iconic orange trains, and a devoted local following.

A London journalist has lauded Glasgow's Subway system as superior and more charming than its London counterpart, likening it to a 'tiny toy town train.' Opened in 1896, Glasgow's Subway holds the distinction of being the third oldest underground metro globally, trailing only the London Underground and Budapest's Metró. While the London Underground sprawls over 250 miles across 11 lines, Glasgow's Subway encompasses a considerably smaller distance of 6.5 miles.

Despite its diminutive size, it manages to transport an impressive 13.4 million passengers annually, a figure roughly equivalent to the daily ridership of the London Underground. Affectionately known as 'The Clockwork Orange,' this nickname originates from the late 1970s, inspired by the trains' vibrant orange color scheme, officially termed Strathclyde Red, and their operation in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions, mirroring the title of the famed book and film 'A Clockwork Orange.' Will Noble, a journalist for Londonist, described the Clockwork Orange as resembling the London Underground's Circle Line but significantly less confounding. He further remarked: 'It looks pretty cute. The trains feel diddy compared to Tube trains. It's like clambering aboard a little toy town train.'Noble expressed regret over the discontinuation of the iconic 1981 Russell Stuart-designed seat covers, deeming the current design 'pleasant' but 'nowhere near as sexy' as its predecessor. He highlighted the cultural significance of the Subway in Glasgow, drawing parallels with the London Underground's local importance. 'People wear 'Inner/Outer' t-shirts and drink from Glasgow Subway branded mugs and water bottles,' he noted. The Riverside Museum, according to Noble, is a vibrant hub of Subway memorabilia, boasting a wide array of hoodies, totes, cushions, and posters celebrating the city's underground legacy. He showered praise upon the Riverside Museum itself, dubbing it 'superb' and commending the comprehensive Subway exhibition, which provides visitors with an opportunity to step inside an original carriage and delve into the system's rich history. Noble enumerated several reasons he believes the Subway surpasses the London Underground. Its new trains, introduced in 2023, lend it a modern edge, while the system boasts a reputation for cleanliness, tranquility, affordability, and user-friendliness. He quipped: 'If you get lost on the Glasgow Subway, you've had one too many Tennent's.' Despite his effusive praise, he acknowledged certain limitations compared to London's extensive network. Subway stations, he argued, lack visual diversity, headroom can be constricted for taller passengers, the system shuts down early on Sundays, and it lacks connectivity to Glasgow Airport.However, for denizens and travelers alike, the Subway remains the most expedient mode of traversing Glasgow's City Centre and West End. Services operate with regularity, every four minutes during peak hours, completing a full loop of the 15 stations in a swift 24 minutes. The affordability factor is undeniable, with adult single fares starting at £1.65, making it an accessible and convenient option for navigating the city





Daily_Record

Travel News Glasgow Subway London Underground Public Transportation Transit Systems

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

