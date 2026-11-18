Lauryn Wishart suffers serious gunshot wounds in Lambhill, Glasgow, during a targeted attack on Josh Stevenson linked to a 100,000 drug debt dispute.

Lauryn Wishart, 27, sustained serious gunshot wounds in a violent home invasion in Lambhill, Glasgow, early Monday morning. The attack occurred just before midnight on November 16, 2026, in what authorities and sources describe as a bungled attempt to target her partner, Josh Stevenson. The incident has sparked outrage in the residential area and intensified police scrutiny of underworld conflicts in Scotland.

Targets and Motivations Behind the Attack

Josh Stevenson, 31, is the primary target of this violent confrontation. Sources indicate he is suspected of defrauding a crime syndicate of approximately £100,000 in a drug deal. This alleged debt has placed Stevenson under significant threat, with multiple criminal factions reportedly placing bounties on his head. He had recently returned to Scotland after spending time in Dubai and Amsterdam, leading rivals to initiate the strike on his Glasgow residence.

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The gunman entered the property on Eynort Street with lethal intent focused on Stevenson. However, the attack resulted in Wishart being shot instead. Neighbors reported hearing raised voices and arguing inside the house immediately before the gunshot was fired. Witnesses described hearing Wishart screaming after the incident, highlighting the chaotic nature of the breach.

Residential Impact and Community Reaction

The shooting has deeply disturbed the Lambhill community, particularly because it occurred in a quiet residential street. A neighbor, who was babysitting grandchildren at the time, expressed shock at the violence. Another mother living nearby criticized the perpetrators for operating near schools and ignoring the safety of innocent residents. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of families in the area.

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Wishart, a recruitment consultant and Stirling University graduate with a law degree, is not typically associated with criminal activity. Social media posts show she enjoys traveling, with recent photos of holidays in Thailand and Amsterdam. Her sudden insertion into this violent conflict has left the community reeling from the unexpected nature of the tragedy.

Police Investigation and Operation Portaledge

Police Scotland launched a robust response to the shooting, deploying emergency services to Eynort Street around 11:45 pm on November 16, 2026. A blue forensics tent was installed in the front garden of the property to secure evidence. The street remained closed as officers conducted a thorough investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Jen McCulloch emphasized that inquiries are ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact authorities using incident number 3717.

This investigation is part of Operation Portaledge, a major police initiative targeting organized crime and underworld wars in Scotland. The operation has already led to more than 80 arrests. Detectives plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday to provide further updates. The presence of police officers in the area remains high as they continue to gather witness statements and analyze forensic evidence.

Medical Status and Legal Consequences

Lauryn Wishart was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following the shooting. Her condition remains a primary concern for both her family and law enforcement. Stevenson, the intended target, remains at large, though police believe he may be connected to the individuals involved in the drug dispute. The failure to hit the primary target has not deterred investigators from pursuing the perpetrators.

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The case highlights the dangerous ripple effects of organized crime disputes on innocent civilians. Wishart became collateral damage in a conflict driven by a £100,000 debt and rival gang politics. Police are treating the incident as a targeted assault, and the community awaits further developments as the investigation into Operation Portaledge continues to uncover deeper layers of criminal activity in the region.