Glasgow Shop Owner Shamly Sud Reports Toddler Theft Incident

Shamly Sud details a shocking incident where a toddler allegedly stole sweets in Glasgow, highlighting rising retail crime and child exploitation concerns in Scotland.

Shop owner Shamly Sud has reported a disturbing incident to Glasgow police involving a toddler allegedly trained to steal high-value items from her convenience store. The event, which occurred in October, involved a child believed to be approximately three years old who hid sweets and other goods in her clothing under apparent parental instruction.

Toddler Caught on CCTV Stealing Sweets

Shamly Sud stated that the three-year-old girl, dressed in Lilo & Stitch pyjamas, was captured on CCTV stuffing bags of sweets and American food products into her outfit. The footage shows the child walking through the Glasgow store with an Oasis bottle in one hand while concealing other items in her pyjama pockets.

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The shop owner described the scene as calculated, noting that the toddler later returned to pick up additional items she had placed on the floor before heading to the till. Ms Sud, who has worked in retail since 2011, said she was left gobsmacked by the clear signs of premeditation displayed by such a young child.

Parent Accused of Orchestrating Theft

Ms Sud accused the child's mother of orchestrating the theft by creating a distraction with a younger sibling, believed to be around two years old. She claimed the mother then proceeded to purchase the items the toddler had placed on the floor, suggesting a coordinated plan to bypass theft detection.

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The independent retailer, who owns 11 stores including six forecourts and five convenience stores, emphasized that she reported the incident to the police but has not received any follow-up. She expressed frustration over the lack of deterrents against retail crime, stating that criminals no longer fear consequences.

Rising Theft Statistics in Scotland

The incident highlights a broader surge in retail crime across Scotland, with official statistics showing 53,369 thefts from shops in June alone. This figure represents an average of 146 incidents every single day, marking a 19 percent increase compared to the previous year and nearly doubling over the last decade.

Ms Sud described the current state of retail crime as the worst she has witnessed in her career. She argued that the lack of effective punishment encourages further offenses, leaving business owners vulnerable and worried about the future of their establishments and the communities they serve.

Child Exploitation Concerns Raised

While Ms Sud faced some backlash for sharing the footage, she insisted that raising awareness about child exploitation is critical. She highlighted that the focus should remain on the troubling reality that young children are being groomed to commit crimes, a practice she finds both ridiculous and terrible.

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Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children First Scotland's national children's charity, responded by emphasizing that children are victims of adult criminals. She urged society to protect and support child victims rather than blaming them, noting that exploitation can have profound and lifelong effects on mental health and education.

Government Recognition of Child Crime Exploitation

The concern over young children being used in criminal activities was recently acknowledged by Victims and Community Safety Minister Kirsten Oswald. She stated that serious organized criminals exploit the vulnerability of children for their own despicable ends, using fear and control to keep them trapped and silent.

This government perspective aligns with calls for increased support for child victims and stronger measures to address the root causes of such exploitation. The intersection of retail crime and child welfare continues to draw attention from both business owners and child protection advocates across Scotland.