Amjid Bashir of Glasgow Newsbox details terror inflicted by young shoplifters. CCTV reveals youths holding shutters open to steal, damaging premises.

Amjid Bashir, the fifty-eight-year-old proprietor of the Newsbox convenience store located on Queen Street in Glasgow, reports that his business and personnel have been subjected to persistent terror by organized groups of juvenile shoplifters. These aggressive youths, some as young as nine years old, routinely raid the city centre establishment, inflicting thousands of pounds worth of damage to the property.

Young Mobs Abuse Staff And Damage Premises

Bashir asserts that his team has been terrorized by what he describes as feral young mobs who actively abuse and attack staff members while simultaneously smashing up the shop premises and stealing merchandise. The owner, who has operated his convenience store in Glasgow for twenty-eight years, states that he has witnessed a massive rise in shoplifting incidents that have drastically altered the safety of his workplace.

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Youths Force Open Shutters During Raid

CCTV footage recorded the specific moment a group of youths targeted the Newsbox location, highlighting their aggressive tactics against security measures. The video captures the individuals stopping staff members from closing the electronic shutters, which are designed to secure the shop and protect employees until police arrive. The footage reveals that approximately five, six, or seven of these juveniles physically held the shutters up to prevent them from lowering, directly thwarting the store's defense protocol.

Shopkeeper Details Safety Protocols And Failures

Amjid Bashir explains that the established policy at the shop is to remove any customers exhibiting signs of trouble as quickly as possible and immediately lower the electronic shutters. This procedure aims to shield the shop and staff from harm while waiting for law enforcement to intervene. However, during the recorded incident, the store management successfully ejected the group but could not close the shutters because the large group of youths physically blocked the mechanism.

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Long Tenure Highlights Rise In Juvenile Theft

With nearly three decades of experience running the Queen Street store, Bashir notes that the behavior of the current groups of children has been the most shocking aspect of the ongoing issue. The persistent nature of these raids by balaclava-clad gangs has created an environment where staff feel unsafe and the business faces significant financial loss from both stolen goods and property damage.

Ongoing Threat To City Centre Business

The ongoing campaign of shoplifting by these young mobs continues to pose a serious threat to the operations of the Newsbox store in Glasgow. The combination of physical intimidation, vandalism, and organized theft has forced the owner to rely heavily on security footage and police involvement to manage the escalating disorder affecting his employees and customers.