Shocking CCTV footage reveals a preschool child shoplifting in Glasgow, highlighting the surge in Scottish retail crime. Shamly Sud details the rising theft and assault statistics facing independent store owners.

CCTV footage captured last month in Glasgow has exposed a disturbing reality within Scottish retail, showing a preschool-aged girl deliberately stealing goods. The child, appearing to be three or four years old, was recorded wandering aisles in her pajamas before turning her back to security cameras to hide expensive American sweets.

Calculated Theft by Preschooler

The video, recorded at a Bridgeton convenience store, shows the girl calmly stuffing confectionery into her clothing and then approaching the till with other items for her mother. Owner Shamly Sud analyzed the footage and concluded that the mother was complicit in the theft, using the younger sibling as a decoy to distract staff.

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This incident marks a chilling escalation in the tactics used by organized retail crime groups operating across Scotland. Sud emphasized that the child was not lost but was explicitly taught to shoplift, representing a future generation of criminals trained from a very young age.

Surge in Theft Statistics

Official figures from the Scottish Government reveal that recorded shoplifting offences surged by 20 percent in the twelve months leading to June 2026, reaching a total of 56,920 thefts. This represents a significant increase from the 47,381 offenses recorded in the previous year, which was already the highest figure since comparable records began in 1971.

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The scale of criminality has grown exponentially since 2022, with incidents skyrocketing by 129 percent over that period. These statistics suggest that the problem has evolved beyond simple opportunistic theft into a more coordinated and braided effort by criminal networks.

Impact on Retail Staff

The violence and intimidation facing retail workers have also intensified since the introduction of the Protection of Workers Act in 2021. Police reports indicate that 11,794 assaults on retail staff have been recorded under this legislation, with incidents rising every year since the law came into force.

Sud provided internal data from her company covering the period from 2023 to 2026. Her records show 383 cases of theft and attempted theft in the year leading up to 2026, a 29 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year. Additionally, twelve staff assaults were reported in 2026, compared to ten in 2025 and four in 2024.

Financial Losses and Future Concerns

Beyond direct theft, businesses are suffering from fuel drive-offs, which increased by 13 percent last year to 124 incidents, resulting in £6,200 in lost sales. Sud noted that 135 incidents of abuse, including racist slurs and threats, were captured on CCTV between 2023 and 2026 alone.

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Sud, who runs six forecourts and five convenience stores in the Glasgow area, expressed deep concern about the normalization of criminal behavior among youth. She argued that society must address the root causes of this training, fearing the long-term societal impact of children being taught to commit crimes with impunity.