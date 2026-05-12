Glasgow Train Delays at Glasgow Central Due to Fault: Update from Network Rail

A signalling fault at Glasgow Central has led to train delays, affecting several services during rush hour. The temporary repair has allowed some services to restart, but disruption is expected to continue through tonight's evening peak. Additionally, Susan Aitken has announced her intention to step down as Glasgow City Council leader.

Train delays are expected at Glasgow Central due to a signalling fault . A fault on the lines was reported between Glasgow Central and Crossmyloof at about 16:30 which could impact rush-hour commuters.

Barrhead, East Kilbride, Kilmarnock, Carlisle via Dumfries, Newton and Cathcart Circle services are currently affected. A spokesperson said: 'Sorry if you're being delayed due to the signal fault near Glasgow Central.

'We've made a temporary repair at Muirhouse junction to allow some services to restart. Disruption is expected to continue through tonight's evening peak.

' ScotRail staff announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it would let customers know as soon as it had more information. Network Rail confirmed that a temporary repair had been made to allow some services through but said disruption was expected to continue into Tuesday evening. Glasgow's newest art mural unveiled on tenement building The mural of St Enoch - the mother of St Mungo, Glasgow's patron saint - can now be seen from George Street. Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken to step down





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Glasgow Train Delays Signalling Fault Network Rail Scotrail Disruption Sister Church Glasgow City Council Leader

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Glasgow Central Station Disruption Tonight Due to Signaling FaultPassengers traveling between Glasgow Central and Barrhead, East Kilbride, Kilmarnock, Carlisle via Dumfries, Newton, and Cathcart Circle may face disruption due to a signaling fault. Engineers are making a temporary repair, allowing some services to resume. Trains tickets for affected routes will be accepted on McGill's buses, and two bus replacement services have been put in place. Tickets for the affected routes will also be accepted on bus numbers 3 and x76 and x77 between Kilmarnock and Glasgow.

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