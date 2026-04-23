Glasgow Woman Banned from Keeping Animals After Neglect Case

Kirsty Montgomery of Glasgow has been convicted of animal welfare offences after subjecting her dogs and a bearded dragon to dangerous and unsanitary living conditions. She received a five-year ban on owning animals and a community payback order.

A Glasgow woman, Kirsty Montgomery, has faced legal consequences for subjecting her animals to dangerous and unsanitary living conditions. On April 22nd, at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Montgomery admitted to breaches of animal welfare legislation, resulting in a five-year ban from owning animals and a community payback order.

She was also placed under 12 months of supervision. The case stemmed from an investigation initiated on November 22, 2024, when the Scottish SPCA, accompanied by Police Scotland officers, responded to concerns regarding the wellbeing of three dogs and a bearded dragon at Montgomery’s property. The conditions discovered within the property were deeply concerning. Investigators encountered a scene of extreme disarray and hazard, posing significant risks to the animals’ health and safety.

The living room housed a ten-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Chase, while the kitchen contained two five-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Daisy and River. The floors were covered in dog faeces, chewed rubbish, and dangerous items such as aerosol cans, alongside an unidentified white powder. Sharp tin lids, food wrappers, plastic bags, and a bucket of dirty water were readily accessible to the dogs, presenting a clear threat of ingestion and subsequent harm.

Montgomery herself admitted to neglecting a bearded dragon, believing it to be deceased. However, upon inspection, the reptile, named Toothless, was found alive but in a severely weakened state. The house was filled with obstacles, including furniture, toys, and soiled clothing, making navigation difficult and exacerbating the hazardous environment. The bearded dragon’s vivarium lacked essential elements for its survival, including food, water, UVB lighting, and a heat source.

The veterinary assessment of the situation confirmed the severity of the animals’ suffering. The vet highlighted the high risk of injury and disease due to the contaminated environment, stating that the cumulative effect would cause unnecessary suffering. The bearded dragon’s lethargic state and hiding behavior indicated a miserable existence, and prolonged exposure to the inadequate vivarium conditions would have inevitably led to its death.

All animals were immediately removed from the property and placed in the care of the Scottish SPCA, where they received necessary treatment and were eventually rehomed to loving families. The Scottish SPCA Inspector expressed satisfaction with the Sheriff’s decision, emphasizing Montgomery’s complete disregard for the welfare of her animals. This case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities associated with animal ownership and the importance of providing a safe, clean, and nurturing environment for all creatures under our care.

The severity of the conditions found underscores the need for vigilance and prompt action when animal welfare is at risk, and the successful outcome of this case demonstrates the effectiveness of collaboration between the Scottish SPCA and Police Scotland in protecting vulnerable animals





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