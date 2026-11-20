Lauryn Wishart remains in critical condition after being shot in her Glasgow home. Police hunt for a grey Mitsubishi Outlander linked to the targeted attack on Eynort Street.

Police in Glasgow have launched a major manhunt after Lauryn Wishart, a 27-year-old recruitment consultant and law graduate, was shot while lying in her bed. The targeted attack occurred at a residence on Eynort Street in the Lambhill area of the city on Monday night, leaving Wishart with life-threatening injuries. She remains in a stable but critical condition at the hospital and has not yet been able to speak with investigating officers.

Details of The Bedside Shooting Attack

Scotland Yard detectives from the Major Investigation Team confirmed that Wishart was gunned down by a mystery gunman who entered her home. Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch stated that the young woman was shot specifically while she was in bed, describing the incident as a despicable act of violence. Although police believe the attack was targeted, they have not yet confirmed if Wishart was the intended primary victim or a casualty of a different objective. The exact number of times she was shot has not been released, nor have the specific details of her injuries been made public at this time.

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The shooting took place around 11:45 pm on Monday, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Officers have cordoned off the property on Eynort Street to allow forensic teams to process the scene. Detectives are currently clearing the area for further investigation and are trawling through extensive CCTV footage from the surrounding neighborhood to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the violent assault.

Vehicle Clues and Tollcross Fire Link

Investigators are focusing their enquiries on a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander spotted driving around Wishart's home around the time of the shooting. Police are urgently appealing for witnesses who were in the Eynort Street or Easterhill Street areas in the past week to recall seeing this specific vehicle. They are asking the public to consider any suspicious activity or sightings of a car matching this description, regardless of how insignificant the information might seem.

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Further complicating the investigation, a similar grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander was discovered on fire six miles away in the city's Tollcross district. This fire occurred at approximately 3:30 am on Thursday morning. Police believe the torching of the vehicle was deliberate and are actively investigating whether it is directly linked to the attempted murder in Lambhill. The destruction of the car suggests an attempt by the perpetrators to eliminate forensic evidence or their mode of transport following the incident.

Gangland Tensions and Community Horror

The Lambhill area has historically been associated with bloody gangland clashes between the Lyons and Daniels clans, raising concerns about the motive behind the attack. However, Police Scotland has not confirmed whether the shooting is gang-related. Detective Chief Inspector McCulloch emphasized that the force is keen to hear from anyone with information, urging those who may know who is responsible to come forward or pass details on anonymously. She stressed that someone knows something and called on the community to look to their conscience to help bring the person responsible to justice.

Neighbors in the quiet residential area have expressed shock and horror at the violence occurring near their homes. One resident described Wishart as a quiet and nice person, stating that their heart goes out to her and her family. Another neighbor mentioned hearing numerous sirens and described the event as really sad for the young woman. A local mother who was babysitting her grandchildren noted that the street is normally quiet and expressed shock at people carrying guns in such a residential setting.

Appeals for Public Assistance

Detective Chief Inspector McCulloch issued a strong public appeal, stating that the person responsible for the abhorrent attack must be held accountable. She urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact the police or pass it on anonymously. The detective warned against protecting someone capable of shooting a young woman in her bed at night, emphasizing the vital need to find those responsible as soon as possible. The investigation remains active as officers continue to piece together the events of that Monday night.

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As the search for the Mitsubishi Outlander continues, the police are relying heavily on community cooperation. The incident has left the Lambhill neighborhood unsettled, with residents expressing concern about safety, particularly with schools nearby. Police continue to treat the case as an attempted murder and are working around the clock to track down the gunman who remains at large.