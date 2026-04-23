Glasgow Woman Walks for Beatson Cancer Charity in Memory of Mother

Claudia Kirkwood from Glasgow is taking part in the Kiltwalk to raise funds for Beatson Cancer Charity, honouring the memory of her mother Irene who received care at the centre. She will walk the Glasgow Mighty Stride with her partner, continuing a family tradition of supporting the charity.

A Glasgow resident, Claudia Kirkwood, is preparing to participate in the annual Kiltwalk event, dedicating her efforts to the Beatson Cancer Charity in loving memory of her mother, Irene.

The 31-year-old, accompanied by her partner Ewan, will tackle the Glasgow Mighty Stride on April 26th, embarking on a significant walk from Glasgow Green to the scenic shores of Loch Lomond. This isn't merely a physical challenge for Claudia; it's a deeply personal journey fueled by gratitude and a desire to continue her family's legacy of support for the charity that provided unwavering care during Irene’s battles with cancer.

Irene Kirkwood’s initial diagnosis in 2009 led her to The Beatson, where she underwent a comprehensive treatment plan encompassing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Throughout her treatment and recovery, Irene demonstrated remarkable resilience and a strong commitment to giving back. She and her business, Handbag Parties, became dedicated fundraisers for Beatson Cancer Charity, fostering a strong sense of community and garnering substantial support, particularly from Claudia’s sister, Donna.

These fundraising efforts weren’t just about raising money; they were about creating a network of support and hope for others facing similar challenges. Years later, Irene received a second cancer diagnosis, this time multiple myeloma, and once again turned to Beatson Cancer Charity for support. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals and the charity’s comprehensive care, Irene sadly passed away in 2024, leaving a profound void in the lives of her family and friends.

Claudia’s participation in the Kiltwalk is a testament to her mother’s enduring spirit and her commitment to continuing Irene’s work. Claudia’s connection to Beatson Cancer Charity extends beyond her family’s fundraising history. Having witnessed firsthand the compassionate care provided by the centre, she now volunteers her time, including assisting with the tea trolley service.

She emphasizes the simple yet profound impact of a warm drink and a listening ear, noting that a cup of tea can often be the catalyst for meaningful conversations and a sense of comfort during a difficult time. While this marks Claudia’s first Kiltwalk, she has diligently prepared for the demanding 26-mile route, focusing on building endurance and ensuring her walking boots are well-worn.

She views the event not as a personal achievement, but as an opportunity to contribute to a cause that holds immense significance for her and her family. Evonne Flisch, community and challenges fundraiser at Beatson Cancer Charity, expressed the charity’s gratitude for Claudia’s participation and the support of all Kiltwalk participants.

She highlighted the vital role that fundraising events play in enabling the charity to continue providing essential services to individuals and families affected by cancer, emphasizing that Claudia’s story powerfully illustrates the impact of their work. The Kiltwalk represents a collective effort to provide hope, comfort, and support to those navigating the challenges of cancer, and Claudia’s journey embodies the spirit of compassion and resilience that defines the Beatson Cancer Charity





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