Glass Panelled Door That Caused Jake Hall's Death in Majorcan Villa Identified

The glass panelled door is described as being made of single-glazed windows and wooden frames, which broke instantly upon impact, causing the tragic death of Jake Hall.

This is the glass panelled door that Jake Hall fell through moments before his death in a Majorcan villa. The tragic TOWIE star died on Wednesday morning in the sleepy village of Santa Margalida, in the north of the Spanish island.

According to nearby construction worker Rafael, who found him covered in cuts, Jake had believed the door to the patio and pool area was open at the time and accidentally ran into it. The door broke instantly upon impact, causing injuries to his head and glass shards in his neck and chest. Despite attempts at CPR by Rafael, Jake was already dead





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Glass Panelled Door JAKE HALL MAJORCAN VILLA ACCIDENTAL DEATH CAR PARKED OUTSIDE PROPERTY

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