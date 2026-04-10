Gleb Savchenko Claims Brooks Nader Gave Him the Worst Sex of His Life

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko shocked fans by branding model Brooks Nader 'the worst sex' he's ever had during a candid YouTube interview. The former couple's relationship, which blossomed during their time on the show, has been revisited with shocking details, including allegations of physical discomfort and a tumultuous breakup. The comments were made during a conversation about exes, sparking further discussion about the dynamic of their relationship.

Gleb Savchenko , the professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars, has made some shocking claims about his past relationship with model Brooks Nader . During a candid conversation on the Unwell Winter Games YouTube show, Savchenko didn't mince words, describing their intimate encounters as the 'worst sex' he's ever had. This revelation has sent ripples through the entertainment world, given the high-profile nature of both individuals and the public interest in their past romantic involvement.

Savchenko's comments came during a discussion with Dakota Mortensen, the ex-partner of Taylor Frankie Paul, where they shared experiences related to their respective former relationships. Savchenko revealed details about the physical aspect of his relationship with Nader, claiming she exhibited behaviors that he found uncomfortable. He further stated that she was 'so f***ed up' and allegedly pushed him against a wall, chipping his tooth. Representatives for Nader and Savchenko have been contacted for comment, but there has been no immediate response. The news has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the implications of Savchenko's statements. The relationship between Nader and Savchenko began in the fall of 2024 when they were paired together on Dancing with the Stars. Their connection quickly evolved into a romantic one, captivating fans of the show. However, their relationship was marked by a series of dramatic turns, leading to multiple breakups and subsequent reconciliations. The details of their split and the circumstances surrounding their relationship have become a subject of considerable public interest. According to reports, the couple's initial separation happened in the fall of 2024, with insiders suggesting that Savchenko's frequent presence at Nader's home caused concerns among her family and friends. Despite the initial challenges, they seemed to mend their relationship in November 2024, when Savchenko was welcomed to Nader's family's Thanksgiving dinner. However, their relationship came to a definitive end in April 2025, which reportedly took Savchenko by surprise. He expressed his surprise at learning about the split through news articles, stating that he had spoken with Nader just the day before. Brooks Nader, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, had previously revealed that the relationship began quickly, intimating that they had become intimate almost immediately. She shared that she had specifically requested a partner who was 'the hottest, douchiest guy' for the dance competition. She continued by saying there was 'so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse'. She is now linked to actor Taron Egerton. The discussion between Savchenko and Mortensen was not limited to their former relationships. Mortensen compared Nader to Taylor Frankie Paul, noting that the women possessed the 'same energy.' Mortensen went on to say he has 'never moved on from Taylor' despite major red flags. This comparison drew further attention to the dynamics and complexities of the relationships involved. The entire situation raises questions about the nature of relationships in the public eye, especially when the parties involved are celebrities. It also highlights the challenges of navigating public scrutiny and the repercussions that can arise from highly publicized breakups. The revelations made by Savchenko have undoubtedly added a layer of complexity to their past relationship, leaving fans and the public to ponder the full extent of the circumstances surrounding their time together





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