Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Support TCU Horned Frogs During Landman Filming

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph attend TCU football game to support Landman filming. Co-stars Ali Larter and Stefania Spampinato also join the event.

Actress Michelle Randolph was spotted on the sidelines at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday wearing a full TCU Horned Frogs cheerleader uniform. The appearance aligns with her role as Ainsley Norris in the third season of the hit Paramount+ series Landman, where her character recently enrolled at TCU and joined the cheerleading squad. Filming for the upcoming season continues at the football venue, with Randolph seen cheering enthusiastically during the college football showdown.

Landman Cast Supports TCU Game Filming

Glen Powell, Randolph's boyfriend and a co-star in the show, was also present at the event. The actor took time to interact with fans on the sidelines, offering a visible show of support for his partner while the production team captured necessary footage. Powell, known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, shared the stadium environment with the rest of the Landman cast members who were utilizing the game as a backdrop for their scenes.

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Co-star Ali Larter, who portrays Ainsley's mother Angela Norris on the show, was also seen attending the Horned Frogs game. Larter's presence highlights the ensemble nature of the production, as multiple key cast members coordinate their schedules to film on location. The involvement of the entire cast helps create an authentic atmosphere for the scenes being shot at the popular collegiate sporting event.

Scene Production Details and Cast Interaction

During the game, Ali Larter was observed filming a specific scene alongside Stefania Spampinato, who plays Bella Morrell in the series. The production required the enlistment of approximately 30 TCU cheerleaders to assist in filming the scenes on Saturday. This large number of extras ensured that the background activity matched the energy of a live college football game, adding realism to the show's setting.

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The social media buzz surrounding the event included posts from sources like KillerFrogs.com, which highlighted Glen Powell's presence at the Carter. Fans and observers noted the seamless integration of the television production with the actual sporting event, creating a unique convergence of Hollywood filming and college athletics in Fort Worth.

Glen Powell Discusses Relationship Values and Future

Earlier this month, Powell spoke to Esquire magazine about his relationship with Randolph, sharing insights into their personal dynamic amid ongoing engagement rumors. The 38-year-old actor emphasized that he and the 29-year-old actress share the same values, which has built a strong foundation for their partnership. He noted that both of them prioritize family and work, understanding the importance of showing up for their partners.

Powell added that despite the fast pace of their lives, they manage to maintain a healthy balance. The couple spent the summer together, with Randolph filming a project in Paris during July and August. Powell joined her during this period, demonstrating their commitment to staying connected despite demanding professional schedules.