Hollywood star Dominic West hosted a lavish weekend at his ancestral Glin Castle, joining Bob Geldof and David Cameron for a high-profile gathering in County Limerick.

Hollywood actor Dominic West and Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof attended an exclusive weekend gathering at the historic Glin Castle in County Limerick. The high-profile event was hosted by West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, drawing a star-studded crowd to the ancestral home.

Celebrities Gather at Historic Estate

The weekend celebration featured a prominent list of guests, including former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha. Also in attendance were Homeland actor Damien Lewis, singer Liz Cass, and Geldof's wife, Jeanne Marine. The event was documented by socialite Alexandra Tolstoy, who shared photographs of the festivities on Instagram.

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FitzGerald Family Legacy and Property Struggles

Glin Castle has remained in the FitzGerald family for more than 700 years, serving as the ancestral home of the Knights of Glin. The family has held this hereditary title since the medieval period. Despite the castle's grandeur, the hosting couple has publicly discussed the significant financial struggle required to heat and maintain the massive, centuries-old property.

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Real Estate Portfolio Expansion

These maintenance challenges did not deter West from expanding his real estate holdings last November. The actor purchased a 300-year-old mansion located on Henrietta Street in Dublin's north inner city for 1.75 million euros. West, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for his role in Sky's drama series War, is well known for his performances in The Wire, The Crown, and The Affair.

High-End Hospitality and Local Celebration

Tolstoy described the event as the best party weekend ever, noting hazy nights of dancing and traditional Irish hospitality. The festivities extended beyond the castle walls to O'Shaughnessy's pub in the nearby village of Glin, where guests enjoyed traditional Irish dancing and pints. According to celticcastles.com, a two-night stay in the historic home costs guests 16,000 euros, highlighting the exclusivity of such aristocratic accommodations.