Global Airlines Cut Two Million Seats Amid Jet Fuel Shortage Crisis

Airlines worldwide have reduced two million seats this month due to jet fuel shortages caused by the Iran conflict. Gulf and European carriers are heavily affected, with Lufthansa and Air China leading in cancellations. The UK faces severe vulnerability due to its reliance on imports, prompting government measures and warnings from financial analysts.

Airlines worldwide have slashed two million seats from their schedules this month due to escalating concerns over jet fuel shortage s stemming from the Iran conflict.

According to Cirium, the total number of available seats on all carriers in May has dropped from 132 million to 130 million between mid and late April. Gulf airlines, including Qatar, Etihad, and Emirates, have been severely impacted by airspace closures and airport disruptions in the Middle East, coupled with soaring fuel costs.

European operators such as Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, and SAS have also reduced their schedules, while US airline Spirit has ceased operations following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global crude supply flows. Lufthansa has canceled the most flights, cutting 20,000 between May and October, with Air China following closely after axing internal services.

The global jet fuel price rose to $181 per barrel last week, marking a 1% increase from the previous week and reversing three weeks of decline. This follows a peak of $209 in early April, up from $99 at the end of February. Goldman Sachs has warned that Britain is particularly vulnerable to jet fuel shortages, with supplies potentially falling to critically low levels, increasing the risk of rationing.

The UK, as the largest net importer of jet fuel in Europe, lacks strategic reserves and relies heavily on imports, leaving commercial inventories as the primary buffer. The European Commission has urged airlines and member states to prepare for all scenarios, with spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen stating that the situation’s duration remains uncertain.

The UK Government has introduced temporary rule changes allowing airlines to consolidate passengers from different flights to save fuel, a move criticized by consumer group Which? for favoring airlines over passengers. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has advised Britons to reconsider their holiday destinations if the conflict persists, while Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander reassured that summer travel plans would not face major disruptions due to increased fuel imports and refinery production.

The International Energy Agency has labeled this the world’s largest oil output disruption, warning that Europe has only six weeks of jet fuel left before shortages begin





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