British startup Global Airlines led by James Asquith has entered compulsory liquidation after operating only four passenger flights on its Airbus A380.

Global Airlines, a British aviation startup founded by entrepreneur James Asquith, has entered compulsory liquidation after a brief operational period. The company, which promised to revolutionize transatlantic travel with luxury suites and dedicated gaming cabins, ceased operations after completing just four passenger flights.

Operational History And Flight Schedule

The airline acquired an Airbus A380, the largest passenger jet in the world, in 2023 with ambitions to connect the United Kingdom and the United States. Despite acquiring the massive aircraft, the carrier only managed two return transatlantic passenger journeys in 2025. One round-trip service connected Glasgow to New York JFK, while the second route linked Manchester to New York, according to data from Flight Radar 24.

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After these limited services, the aircraft was placed in long-term storage in Tarbes, France. The sudden collapse of the business model came as a shock to investors and passengers alike, marking the end of what was initially described as an unrivalled flying experience offering greater space and luxury in every cabin class.

Founder Background And Future Ambitions

James Asquith, the founder of Global Airlines, established the company in 2021. He is best known for holding the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to travel to all 196 sovereign countries. Asquith achieved this feat at the age of 24 and 192 days, completing his journey in Micronesia in 2013 after visiting Lithuania as his first country outside the UK in 2001.

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Born in Cuckfield, Sussex, to a pilot and a personal assistant, Asquith's extensive travel history, which cost him approximately £125,000, inspired him to found the holiday swap app Holiday Swap in 2018. Prior to the liquidation, he had revealed plans to launch services to the Maldives by the end of 2026, citing the destination as an underserved market from the UK.

Legal Status And Winding Up Order

The financial and legal demise of the airline was formalized on November 4, 2026, when the High Court of Justice issued a winding-up order. This legal action, published by The Gazette, confirms the compulsory liquidation of the entity. The order effectively halts any further operational attempts by the startup, including potential routes from regional airports like Manchester and Birmingham that had been under consideration.

At the time of the liquidation announcement, Asquith had expressed confidence in the brand, stating that he believed everyone in the UK wanted to visit the Maldives as a dream holiday or honeymoon destination. He had also mentioned that the company was working to acquire at least one more aircraft to support its expansion plans, a goal that was abruptly stopped by the court order.

Industry Impact And Future Outlook

The collapse of Global Airlines highlights the extreme difficulties associated with launching a new long-haul carrier using second-hand wide-body aircraft. The failure to secure consistent passenger loads after only four flights suggests significant challenges in market positioning and operational financing. The liquidation means that the Airbus A380 currently in Tarbes will likely be repossessed or sold to settle debts, ending Asquith's immediate future in commercial aviation management.

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Media outlets, including The Daily Mail, have approached the defunct airline for official comment regarding the circumstances surrounding the rapid shutdown. As the liquidation process proceeds, stakeholders and former passengers await further details on the distribution of remaining assets. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the capital intensity and regulatory hurdles inherent in the modern airline industry.