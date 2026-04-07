Global Energy Crisis Escalates as Strait of Hormuz Blockade and Iran Conflict Intensify

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, in response to joint US-Israeli attacks, has triggered an unprecedented global energy crisis. The situation is exacerbated by escalating tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear facilities and threats of military action from former US President Donald Trump.

The global energy landscape is facing unprecedented disruption, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA). Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA, has warned that the current crisis, triggered by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, surpasses previous energy supply disruptions in terms of magnitude.

The strait, a vital waterway handling approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas, has been effectively shut down by Iran in retaliation for joint US-Israeli attacks launched on February 28th. This closure has sent energy prices soaring, destabilizing the global economy and posing severe challenges, particularly for developing nations. These nations are at the greatest risk, facing the double burden of higher oil and gas prices alongside increased food costs and accelerating inflation. The situation is considered to be more critical than previous energy crises, including those of 1973, 1979, and 2022. The IEA member countries have already initiated the release of strategic reserves to mitigate the impact of the supply disruption. \The escalating conflict also raises serious concerns about nuclear safety. The UN nuclear watchdog has warned of the very real danger posed by attacks near Iran's Bushehr atomic power plant. Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasized the potential for a severe radiological accident with devastating consequences for both Iran and the surrounding regions. Strikes near the plant, which has been targeted multiple times since the commencement of the US-Israeli conflict, could lead to a disaster more catastrophic than Chernobyl, according to Russia, whose specialists assist in operating the plant. The IAEA has confirmed through satellite imagery that the latest strike, which occurred in close proximity to the plant, did not directly damage the facility. However, Grossi stressed that nuclear facilities should never be targeted and highlighted the proximity of the strike to the plant's perimeter. The shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has amplified the urgency of the situation. \Adding to the global anxiety, former US President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum, threatening to bombard Iran's energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by a specific deadline. Trump has warned that the entire country could be devastated, with infrastructure targeted to be destroyed, including bridges and power plants. This extreme rhetoric has been met with strong condemnation, with prominent figures like Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, denouncing Trump's threats as potential war crimes, given the catastrophic impact on Iranian civilians. The destruction of power plants, as threatened, would cripple essential services, including access to running water and hospital emergency rooms, and could trigger food shortages and disease outbreaks. The combination of the energy crisis, the potential for a nuclear disaster, and the threat of large-scale military action creates a volatile and precarious situation with far-reaching global implications





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