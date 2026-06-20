Global Games Market Surpasses $200 Billion for First Time, PC Growth Leads the Way

Newzoo report reveals the global games market reached $201.6 billion in 2025, with PC gaming driving the highest growth at 12% year-over-year.

The global video game market has officially crossed the $200 billion threshold for the first time in history, according to a new report from gaming market research firm Newzoo.

The report, released last Thursday, reveals that the global games market closed 2025 at $201.6 billion, representing a 9.1% year-over-year increase. This milestone surpasses Newzoo’s own prior estimates and highlights the industry’s resilience despite challenges such as weaker-than-expected performance from Nintendo and generally modest growth in the console sector. The driving force behind this record-breaking revenue was the PC gaming segment, which posted its strongest growth rate ever recorded by Newzoo at 12.0% year-over-year, reaching $43.6 billion.

PC gaming’s surge can be attributed to a diverse range of popular titles spanning different price points. On one end, full-price mega-hits like Battlefield 6 attracted massive audiences, while lower-cost critically acclaimed games such as Clair Obscur drew in players seeking value. Microtransactions also played a significant role, with games like Roblox continuing to generate substantial revenue through in-game purchases.

In comparison, the console market generated approximately $44.7 billion, slightly edging out PC in total revenue, but its growth rate was a mere 2.8% year-over-year. The mobile gaming segment remained the largest by far, bringing in $113.3 billion—more than double the combined revenue of PC and consoles.

However, its growth rate of roughly 11% was just below that of the PC segment, indicating a shift in momentum toward PC gaming. Newzoo’s report also highlights key trends and future expectations. Memory costs and hardware prices continue to pose barriers for new entrants into gaming, though the overall market remains buoyant.

Analysts anticipate that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will have a seismic impact on the industry, potentially driving significant growth in both console and PC revenues. Additionally, Newzoo does not foresee PC gaming losing its upward trajectory anytime soon, as the platform benefits from a wide array of genres, digital distribution, and a strong esports ecosystem.

The full report includes detailed breakdowns by region and platform, but the key takeaway is that the gaming industry has never been larger, with PC leading the charge in growth despite mobile’s overwhelming revenue dominance





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