Global Order Fractures as Iran Threatens Red Sea Blockade Amidst Hormuz Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the international order is 'crumbling into disarray' as Iran threatens to block the Red Sea in response to the US escalating its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels between Iran and the US remain open via Pakistan, and accusations surface regarding Cuba's alleged support for Russia in Ukraine. Former President Trump claims China has agreed to halt weapons shipments to Iran.

The global geopolitical landscape is experiencing significant upheaval, with Chinese President Xi Jinping stating that the international order is 'crumbling into disarray.' These stark pronouncements were made during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing. Xi described the current global climate as one where 'chaos abounds, and the international order is crumbling into disarray.

' This assessment comes at a time of heightened tension in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway. The United States has asserted that it has 'fully implemented' a blockade on the strait, aiming to solidify its control. In response to this intensified U.S. presence, Iran has issued a threat to block passage through the Red Sea. Earlier, Iran had claimed that a crude oil carrier successfully navigated the region 'without any concealment.' The Fars state news agency reported that a supertanker, purportedly capable of carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil, sailed through international waters and the strait with its tracking system activated. Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, stated that 'a blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented,' and that 'in less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.' During Prime Minister Sanchez's visit to Beijing, a period marked by Western governments' efforts to maintain diplomatic and trade ties with China amidst ongoing security concerns and growing discomfort with certain U.S. policies, Xi emphasized the mutual benefits of strengthening Sino-Spanish relations. He advocated for enhanced communication and trust, stressing the importance of jointly upholding the rule of law, defending genuine multilateralism, and safeguarding global peace and development. Prime Minister Sanchez echoed these sentiments, noting that international law is frequently being undermined. He called for closer collaboration to foster peace and prosperity, stating, 'It is more necessary today than ever, and so that together we can establish an even stronger bond between China and the European Union.' Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, announced that dialogue channels between Tehran and Washington remain open, facilitated by a Pakistani intermediary, following the unsuccessful peace talks held on Sunday. Baghaei indicated that Iran's stance has been consistently articulated and reiterated in subsequent communications. He anticipates that Iran will likely host a Pakistani delegation, continuing negotiations that previously took place in Islamabad and will involve in-depth discussions regarding the positions of both Iran and the United States. Baghaei refuted claims from the White House concerning Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons, affirming that the country's nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes. He maintained that Iran has the right to continue enrichment based on its needs, while also acknowledging the possibility of discussing the specifics of enrichment levels and types. The third round of talks concerning Iran's nuclear program between Tehran and Washington occurred on February 26, preceding the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes by two days. In a separate development, the United States has accused Cuba of assisting Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, alleging that the island nation has provided up to 5,000 troops for Russia's military campaign. A U.S. official also stated that Cuba has offered 'diplomatic and political support for Moscow.' While the State Department acknowledges that public records do not definitively prove Havana's official dispatch of all Cuban fighters, significant indicators suggest that the Cuban regime has knowingly permitted, enabled, or selectively facilitated such movements. Senator Ted Cruz commented on the matter, stating, 'The Cuban regime undermines American interests all over the world.' Separately, former President Donald Trump claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China would not send weapons to Iran and expressed optimism about permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that China would be pleased with this development. Trump posted on Truth Social that he and China are 'working together smartly' but added a warning about the U.S.'s capacity for conflict if necessary





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