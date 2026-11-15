Global Report Reveals Escalating Persecution and Violence Against Christians Worldwide

A new comprehensive report highlights severe persecution of Christians globally, with 220 million at risk. Africa faces extreme violence, including massacres in Nigeria and Mozambique, while state repression affects Asia. Women and children are particularly targeted for abduction and forced conversion.

A disturbing and comprehensive new report highlights the severe escalation of violence and persecution faced by Christians globally, painting a grim picture of religious freedom deteriorating across multiple continents.

The findings reveal that worshippers are being burned alive, entire villages are being destroyed, and young girls are being abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and married off to their captors. This crisis is not limited to one region but spans from Islamist attacks in Africa to state-sponsored repression in Asia, indicating a systemic and growing threat to Christian communities worldwide.

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Record Harassment Targets Christians Globally

Recent data from the Pew Research Center underscores the magnitude of this issue, showing that in 2023, Christians experienced harassment ranging from verbal abuse to physical attacks and killings in 165 different countries. This number exceeds any other religious group, marking a significant disparity that is widening at a time when overall harassment of religious communities has reached record levels.

Furthermore, separate research conducted by Aid to the Church in Need provides a staggering estimate that approximately 220 million Christians are directly exposed to persecution. Their report, titled Persecuted and Forgotten? 2024-26, reveals that conditions have deteriorated in 55 percent of the 18 countries examined since the previous assessment, signaling an urgent need for international attention and intervention.

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Africa has emerged as one of the most dangerous regions for Christians, with six of the ten countries most affected by terrorism in the Global Terrorism Index 2026 located on the continent. Burkina Faso ranks second, followed by Niger in third place, Nigeria in fourth, Mali in fifth, Somalia in seventh, and the Democratic Republic of Congo in eighth. Cameroon and Mozambique also feature prominently among the twenty countries most affected by terrorism.

Militants Attack Nigerian Christian Communities

In northern Nigeria and across the central Sahel, militants have attacked churches, murdered clergy, and driven Christian communities from their homes. Kidnappings, killings, and beheadings have become widespread, creating a humanitarian crisis. In Nigeria's Middle Belt, repeated assaults on predominantly Christian settlements have contributed to a displacement crisis involving more than 3.5 million people, including at least one million Christians. Religious restrictions persist in several northern Nigerian states, where blasphemy laws are part of state penal codes.

These restrictions include the destruction of alcohol, bans on public eating during Ramadan for non-Muslims, and the arrest of those who refuse to comply. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable to abduction and forced conversion, with data showing that Christians accounted for approximately 95 percent of the women and girls held during the peak of jihadist kidnappings over the past decade.

The human cost of this persecution is vividly illustrated by the harrowing experiences of survivors and the scale of massacres. Solomon Ako, a 33-year-old Christian from northern Nigeria, described his ordeal after being abducted by militants near Zaria. He recounted being held with other captives in freezing water, submerged up to their necks for hours. When they refused to convert, they were beaten, flogged with whips, and shackled.

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One of the deadliest attacks occurred overnight on June 13, 2025, in Yelewata, a town in Nigeria where approximately 98 percent of the population is Christian. Fulani militants stormed the town, massacring more than 200 Christians who were sleeping or attempting to escape. The attackers used shooting, machetes, and fire, shouting religious slogans as they killed. In Mozambique, Islamist militants have declared their intention to establish a caliphate.

Jihadist Violence Kills Christians in Mozambique

Since 2017, an estimated 1,000 Christians have been killed in Cabo Delgado, with reports documenting beheadings and the abduction of children. Violence continued into November 2025, when five Christians were killed, including one beheaded, during jihadist attacks in Nampula. Settlements were attacked, hundreds of houses were set alight, and thousands were forced to flee. In Burkina Faso, where Islamist groups control significant territory, Christians face pressure to adopt extremist customs and have been executed for their faith.

The ongoing civil war in Sudan has also had a devastating impact on Christian communities, further compounding the global crisis of religious persecution.