Global Rise in Executions: Amnesty Report

Amnesty International's latest annual review of capital punishment highlights a shocking rise in executions worldwide, posting the highest number since monitoring began in 1981. Largely driven by a small group of states, the number of executions doubled between 2024 and 2025, leaving countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia responsible for nearly 90% of known executions. The report also reveals methods used, such as public hangings, beheadings, shootings, and lethal injections. Countries like Kuwait, Egypt, Singapore, and the US all recorded steep increases in executions.

Global executions more than doubled in 2025, reaching their highest recorded level in over 40 years as countries including the US, Saudi Arabia , and China fueled an alarming spike in the use of the death penalty .

According to Amnesty's annual review of capital punishment, at least 2,707 people were executed across 17 countries during the year, the highest number documented since 1981. Iran was responsible for the overwhelming majority of executions worldwide, carrying out at least 2,159 deaths in 2025 alone, which was more than double the country's figure from the previous year and amounted to almost six executions every day.

Saudi Arabia also escalated its use of capital punishment, recording at least 356 executions, many of them linked to drug offenses. Together, Iran and Saudi Arabia accounted for 93% of all known executions globally. China, in particular, continued to be the world's leading executioner, while other countries like Kuwait, Egypt, Singapore, the US, Vietnam, and Yemen also recorded steep increases in executions.

The expansion of hardline anti-drug policies played a major role in the global rise in executions, with nearly half of all executions linked to drug-related offenses. The countries carrying out executions, however, remained a small minority among the UN's 193 member states. Some regions, such as Europe and Central Asia, entirely moved away from capital punishment. The death penalty is still in place in Japan, South Sudan, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

But overall, only 16 countries out of 193 had carried out executions during the year





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